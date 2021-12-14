Coastal Engineering & Testing Company Selects Agile Frameworks to Optimize Business Processes Through Automation

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks®, a leader in integrated field and lab management software for the engineering services industry, today announced Coastal Engineering & Testing Company has selected its MetaField® solution to optimize their business processes and workflow through automation.



Based in Charleston, SC, Coastal Engineering & Testing Company (CETCO) provides high-quality, comprehensive geotechnical and environmental engineering, materials testing, and construction consulting services. Since 1984, CETCO has provided expertise on over 3,500 commercial and residential projects and has a client base of over 200 repeat customers.

CETCO’s challenge was the inefficiency of a pen and paper field data collection process. Field technicians were duplicating efforts, using blank paper forms, and dealing with manual and often forgotten follow-up work communication. They were 3 – 4 months behind on delivering test results to clients, and they needed a software solution that would digitalize and streamline their processes.

CETCO selected Agile Framework’s MetaField® solution, a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform which allows for quick implementation with no hardware or software infrastructure to download, install, or maintain. It includes scheduling and dispatch, field data collection, LIMS, accreditation, document management, reporting and delivery, DIY forms and reports, and digital signature.

“We chose to partner with Agile Frameworks because of the configuration and scalability of its MetaField® solution,” said Justin Bunting, PE, Staff Engineer at Coastal Engineering & Testing Company. “The system has been extremely helpful for organizing each job. Having a centralized repository allows us to pull project information and find reports on everything we have ever done for each job quickly and easily.”

“In response to the growing need for quality consulting on increasingly complex and ever-changing environmental issues, CETCO has recently expanded its expertise to offer greater diversity of services,” said Bunting. “MetaField® has allowed us to do more work because we have the visibility to capacity, previous work, and certifications of all field personnel, and they know exactly what data needs to be collected.”

“There is a new 24-hour standard in terms of report turnaround time,” said Bob Tuttle, CEO of Agile Frameworks. “Clients that are paying for a service today are going to providers like Coastal Engineering and Testing Company who now have the foundation to modernize their operations and realize quality results and fast delivery, which can only be achieved by leveraging technology.”

“Prior to MetaField®, there was no organization other than our stacks of paper,” said Bunting. “Now, not only have we caught up on our reporting, but our improved turnaround time has given us a competitive advantage when it comes to accountability, eliminating redundancies, and ultimately – customer satisfaction.”

