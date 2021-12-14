ARKO Corp. Appoints Ross Parman to Lead Investor Relations and Government Affairs

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), the 6th largest convenience store chain in the U.S., announces that Ross Parman has been appointed Vice President of Investor Relations and Government Affairs. Parman will also manage and direct ARKO’s investor and corporate communications, including relationships with investors and sell-side analysts.



Prior to joining ARKO, Parman was Director of Communications for Altria, the largest tobacco company in the United States. He was responsible for communications initiatives across the enterprise, including regulatory and government affairs. Ross also previously held several senior roles in consulting, with a focus on highly-regulated industries, including energy.

“I’m proud that ARKO’s innovative culture continues to attract top-tier talent,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “Ross has a track record of thoughtful leadership and has overseen complex projects for a diverse range of companies. He will be a vital resource for investors and analysts as ARKO completes its first full year as a U.S. public company.”

“ARKO has a growing investor base that is learning about the company’s unique story, stockholder value, and expanding leadership in the U.S. convenience store industry,” said Parman. “I look forward to working with ARKO’s world-class management team to help investors and other stakeholders learn about our path to leadership.”

To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 6th largest convenience store chain in the United States, operating or supplying fuel to approximately 3,100 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia, comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and approximately 1,675 dealer sites to which we supply fuel. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to our sites (both in the retail and wholesale segments). Our stores offer fas REWARDS® high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO Corp.

(978) 518-4531

apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact

Ross Parman

ARKO Corp.

RParman@gpminvestments.com