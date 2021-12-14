Tarsus Medical Group Officially Announces Rebrand of South Beach Symposium to LiVDerm

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Medical Group, the parent company of leading medical education brands such as A4M, Cardiometabolic Health Congress, PAINWeek, and BRAINWeek, has unveiled a new brand to expand upon its dermatology and aesthetic medicine offerings. The new brand, LiVDerm will encompass the long-standing and revered South Beach Symposium (SBS) and Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD) events, while growing its audience beyond South Florida and opening opportunities for new functional areas of education and expanded practitioner specialties.

Industry experts in medical education, guided by clinical consultants in the field of aesthetic and pediatric dermatology, have grown the annual SBS and MOPD conferences to become some of the most illustrious and anticipated events in the dermatologic field. As the name “South Beach Symposium” suggests, SBS and MOPD are held every year in Miami Beach, Florida, and focus on trending topics in dermatology - inflammatory disorders, hair restoration, facial fillers and rejuvenation, acne treatment, plastic surgery, pediatric skin conditions, and more.

Lawrence A. Schachner, MD, esteemed LiVDerm faculty MOPD symposium chair is looking forward to the opportunities presented by the rebrand:

"As Chair and Founder of MOPD, I can see firsthand that the rebrand is allowing our group to really expand our offerings in pediatric dermatology education beyond the annual winter meeting to additional national and regional educational programs for pediatric health care providers, including dermatologists, pediatricians, pediatric dermatologists, family practitioners, allergists, physician assistants or nurse practitioners."

