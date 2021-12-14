Suralink Named One of Utah's Best Companies to Work For 2021 by Utah Business

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Suralink , the leader in PBC request list and document workflow management software, announced it has been named one of Utah's Best Companies to Work For by Utah Business.

This award recognizes organizations deemed the "best place to work" by their own employees. Using a rigorous vetting process, employees fill out anonymous surveys, ranking companies on a number of factors including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management, and more.

Surveys revealed that Suralink employees value the flexible work location and hours, the ability to balance personal and work obligations, and a competitive compensation package.

"This award is particularly significant because it's based entirely on our employees' input," says Tim Ballantyne, CEO and Founder of Suralink. "We work hard to create a culture of balance and inclusivity, and it's validating to know that our employees feel valued. Our employees are the backbone of our organization, and we could not continue to grow and succeed without their contributions."

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list management and approval workflow, helping businesses simplify the document workflow process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 650 clients worldwide ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document workflow process.

About Utah Business

Utah Business provides award-winning, in-depth journalism on the tech and entrepreneurial businesses at the forefront of our nation's economy. Our print and digital publications reach millions of executives across the state and our live and in-person events provide deep-dive access into the industries shaping our future.

