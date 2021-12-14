Overwhelmed by ARPA?

Lexington, MA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, has released an ARPA application and management platform to help provide efficient compliance with the funding program.

ARPA provides $360 billion dollars to states, territories, and tribal and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impacts. A federally funded program like this requires strong internal controls to comply with requirements and regulations. With that comes increased administrative burden and a potentially overwhelming strain on resources.

CLA’s fully automated ARPA application and fund management tool can be utilized in a stand-alone environment or paired with professional consulting services customized to your organization’s needs.

“It’s critical to act now as we’re seeing more ARPA programs get off the ground,” said Chris Rogers, managing principal, state and local government, CLA. “Proper planning can help verify compliance, including reporting, with federal requirements.”

Included in the software platform:

Application: Self-guided forms help verify all required information is submitted, including prompts for expenditure categories, performance data, and attachments, based on what type of program is being applied for. Compliance: Upon submission, applications are reviewed by CLA government-industry professionals and can be customized with additional workflow approvals. Reporting: Recipient reporting and sub-recipient monitoring and reporting capabilities (required by the U.S. Treasury) are handled through automation and review by CLA’s industry professionals.

Tom O’Brien, Treasurer, Plymouth County, MA speaks highly of CLA’s ARPA platform. “Staffing for managing ARPA is a real challenge,” said O’Brien. “Working with CLA confirms that Plymouth County can effectively and affordably manage ARPA. The time and cost savings have been enormous.”

