Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Invicti to Strengthen AppSec Offerings

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced today their partnership with Invicti Security. Invicti brings security and development teams together to help organizations secure their web applications and protect customer and company data from breach.



Invicti’s products help security professionals identify web vulnerabilities and send them to developers for remediation. Acunetix is designed for small and medium-sized companies, with technology that enables lean and nimble teams to move fast. The first-ever automated web application security scanner utilizes a unique scanning engine known for speed and accuracy in spotting vulnerabilities. Netsparker is Invicti’s scalable technology for enterprises that can scan thousands of websites and web apps with its proprietary Proof-Based Scanning technology that confirms 94% of direct-impact vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy. The company currently serves more than 3,000 customers globally, enabling them to secure thousands of web applications with high confidence.

“Invicti’s partnership strengthens our AppSec offering for our resellers,” says Dale Foster, president of Climb Channel Solutions. “Applications continue to be deployed at a fast pace and Invicti’s solutions ensure security is not compromised.”

“Web applications have become a prime target for attackers to breach an organization,” said Alvaro Warden, Director of North America Channels at Invicti. “Partnering with Climb enables us to help more organizations defend against growing threats from malicious hackers. Throughout all of North America, Climb’s partner ecosystem, along with their complementary vendor partners, will help get the best application security tools in front of customers.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe) or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security is changing the way web applications are secured. A global leader in web application security for more than 15 years, Invicti provides dynamic and interactive application security products to help organizations in every industry scale their overall security operations, make the best use of their security resources, and engage developers to improve their overall security posture. Invicti’s product Netsparker delivers industry-leading enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is designed for small and medium-sized companies. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas and serves organizations all over the world.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 949-200-4603

WSTG@elevate-ir.com