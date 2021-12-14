China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Announces Appointment of Senior Blockchain Expert, Mr. Jinghai Jiang, as Chief Operating Officer

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) ("PLIN" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in agricultural business with a diversified expansion strategy, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jinghai Jiang as Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Jiang graduated with a degree in Industrial Automation from Wuxi Radio and Television University in 2000. Mr. Jiang has been involved in blockchain technology since 2016, when he founded Haiyuan Culture Development Limited and Qisuan Technology Limited to research and apply blockchain technology. Mr. Jiang also created the online community "Big Cabbage Blockchain" and has published multiple white papers to teach blockchain technology and the cryptocurrency business. As a result of his efforts, Mr. Jiang has become a global leader in the cryptocurrency industry.

Furthermore, Mr. Jiang has invested in over ten data centers whose combined capacity totals 1030MW. In addition, he owns over ten thousand miners and hosts another one hundred thousand miners equipped with cutting-edge operating systems. In 2020, Mr. Jiang invested in IPFS and achieved a hash rate of over 166P.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commenting on the appointment, states, "I'm thrilled to have Mr. Jiang joining the Company. His extensive experience in blockchain and crypto mining will substantially enhance the Company's operational efficiency and competitiveness in the growing cryptocurrency space. On behalf of the entire team, we officially welcome Mr. Jiang on board."

Mr. Jiang gave the following comment on his appointment, "Given China Xiangtai's status as an ambitious, fast-growing company, it is incredibly exciting to be joining the team. I look forward to working alongside management to help the Company get to the next level."

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through the recent acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd, engages in agricultural business with a diversified expansion strategy. For more information, please visit https://irplin.com.

