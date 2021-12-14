Rain Therapeutics, Inc. Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will be added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The NBI is made up of NASDAQ-listed companies classified as Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals by the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®), and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. To be selected for addition to the NBI, a company must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million; demonstrate an average daily trading volume of at least 100,000 shares; and must be Nasdaq-listed. The index is modified market capitalization-weighted such that constituents are capped at 8% (for the top 5) and at 4% (for the remaining) at each quarterly index rebalance; the entire index is reviewed and reconstituted annually in December.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

