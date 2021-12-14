CoreAVI to Exhibit and Showcase Safe Graphics and Compute Applications for the Automotive Market at CES 2022

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreAVI , developer of functionally safe software stacks for embedded applications, today announced it will exhibit at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-8. At booth #3508 in the LVCC West Hall, CoreAVI will showcase four automotive-focused demos, running on CoreAVI’s VkCore® SC Vulkan-based graphics and compute driver with VkCoreGL® SC2 OpenGL® SC2 libraries. The four systems demonstrate the latest in functionally safe technology purpose-built for the automotive industry’s requirements and ISO 26262 certifiable up to the highest ASIL D level.



CoreAVI’s pedigree and proven track record in the safety critical domain coupled with world class software, collateral, and certification packages, enable a shorter time-to-market, improved total cost of ownership, and lower risk for automotive safety system development. CoreAVI’s VkCore SC addresses safety critical graphics and compute requirements for multiple markets and applications including automotive, avionics, industrial and transportation platforms. Designed for high performance and flexibility, with support for various GPU architectures, CoreAVI allows developers to migrate safety critical software stacks seamlessly across different silicon implementations dramatically increasing flexibility, scalability and reducing the overall total cost of ownership for safety systems.

CoreAVI’s booth will feature the following four demos:

NXP’s i.MX 8 running CoreAVI’s VkCore SC Vulkan-based graphics and compute driver with VkCoreGL SC2 OpenGL SC2 libraries and displaying DiSTI’s GLStudio ® automotive cluster application.

automotive cluster application. AMD’s Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processor running CoreAVI’s VkCore SC Vulkan-based graphics and compute driver with VkCoreGL SC2 OpenGL SC2 libraries and displaying DiSTI’s GLStudio automotive application.

AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor running CoreAVI’s ComputeCore™ library, using the compute capabilities of the device to run advance artificial intelligence algorithms like Support Vector Machines (SVM), while also using the graphics capabilities of the device to visualize the results using the Vulkan API.

NXP’s i.MX 8 running CoreAVI’s VkCore SC Vulkan-based graphics and compute driver with VkCoreGL SC2 OpenGL SC2 libraries and displaying Basemark’s Automotive Test Suites (BATS) application.

Additionally, CoreAVI will be hosting a press conference at their booth on Thursday, January 6 at 2:00 p.m. PST. CoreAVI’s top executives will be available to discuss our safety critical pedigree and the future of automotive and autonomous technologies.

For more information about CoreAVI at CES 2022, including how to schedule a meeting time with executives, please visit: https://coreavi.com/event/ces-2022/ .

Event Details

What: CoreAVI at CES 2022, Booth #3508 in the LVCC West Hall

When: January 5 – January 8, 2022

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nev. 89109

About CoreAVI

CoreAVI is the global leader in architecting and delivering safety critical graphics and compute software drivers and libraries, embedded “system on chip” and discrete graphics processor components, and certifiable platform hardware IP. CoreAVI’s comprehensive software suite enables development and deployment of complete safety critical solutions for automotive, industrial and aerospace applications requiring certification to the highest integrity levels coupled with full life-cycle support. CoreAVI’s solutions support both graphics and compute applications including safe autonomy, machine vision and AI in the automotive, unmanned vehicle and industrial IoT markets, as well as commercial and military avionics systems. www.coreavi.com