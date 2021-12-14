Robert Tharp Joins Provident Bank as FVP, Retail Sales & Services Director

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution has announced that Robert Tharp has joined the Bank as First Vice President, Retail Sales & Services Director.

Mr. Tharp is based in the bank’s Iselin, N.J. administrative headquarters and is responsible for developing and managing the execution of the overall retail sales and services strategy and business development plans. In addition, he is responsible for the programming and the structuring of Small Business Lending, Government Banking, Corporate Development, and Provident Investment Services.

“I am pleased to welcome Robert to our retail banking leadership team and look forward to working with him,” said Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer. “His exceptional knowledge and extensive experience will contribute to Provident’s growth strategy and will assist with achieving our goal of delivering best-in-class financial services to our customers,” added Mr. Giannola.

Mr. Tharp has more than 35 years’ experience in retail banking and sales management. Prior to joining Provident, he served as a Senior Manager of the TD Bank Partnership at TD Ameritrade. In addition, Mr. Tharp has held senior leadership positions with TD Bank, TD Banknorth, and as Director of Retail Sales with Hudson United Bank.

About Provident Bank

