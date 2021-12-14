Cogniac Visual Intelligence from Cogniac Corporation Available as Part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio for the Travel and Transportation Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation ("Cogniac" or the "Company"), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class artificial intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced that its Cogniac Visual Intelligence offering is now part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the travel and transportation industry. The solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP® Intelligent Asset Management solutions including SAP Predictive Asset Insights and is available on SAP Store.



Through its SAP partnership, Cogniac Corporation offers solutions to enterprise customers across the broad logistics sector, focusing on fleet and infrastructure management of rail, metro, ports, airports, and road transport. Cogniac's platform provides effective AI vision at enterprise scale providing SAP's industry cloud portfolio and intelligent suite a no-code / low-code AI vision solution for customers seeking to improve and optimize the efficacy and safety of their logistics and transportation operations. Cogniac's technology can be deployed to meet customer needs within SAP S/4HANA and SAP Predictive Asset Insights solutions, leveraging the strengths of AI vision in predictive analysis, failure and anomaly detection, and optimization of maintenance scheduling and execution.

"Our continued partnership with SAP represents an exciting opportunity to bring our AI vision platform to a global and diverse audience," said Vahan Tchakerian, Chief Partnership Officer at Cogniac. "The Cogniac platform is purpose-built for scale, ease of integration, and real-world applicability. We believe our platform is an excellent fit for the SAP ecosystem and their customers, and we're thrilled to be building upon a strong partnership."

Cogniac's inclusion in the transportation asset management vertical demonstrates the necessity and applicability of AI vision in transportation asset management. Cogniac's platform and no-code / low-code approach enables simple interoperability for businesses using SAP solutions.

“Innovative travel and transportation companies successfully strike the balance between optimizing their current business operations and innovating at the 'vertical edge' to drive high performing transportation assets. Cogniac’s solution for transportation asset management extends SAP’s industry cloud portfolio to help drive business transformation profitably and sustainably," said Katharina Muellers-Patel, Global General Manager Services Industries, SAP SE.



To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These offerings extend the value of customer investments. The solutions leverage SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and are interoperable with SAP’s intelligent suite. Cogniac Corporation is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific travel and transportation industry requirements to provide customers with tools to help achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.

Cogniac expands the scope of its SAP partnership, delivering new product and solution offerings to the SAP ecosystem.



About Cogniac

Cogniac offers an advanced enterprise Visual Intelligence Platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize superhuman levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac's technology maximizes the value of a new and abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac's platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai.



SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

