By 2028, Global Demand for Brewing Enzymes Market Will Surpass USD 585 Million at 6.8% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Brewing Enzymes Market size & share expected to reach to USD 585 Million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028”

Market Synopsis

Brewing Enzymes have been widely used in beer production these days, whether for turning non-fermentable sugar into a sugar which is fermentable, or gluten reduction. These enzymes also help in reducing viscosity, extend the shelf-life of a beer, and even support yeast during the fermentation process. Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages is likely to shift global Brewing Enzymes Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Brewing Enzymes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Source (Microbial, Plant), By Type (Amylase, Alphalase, Protease, Others), By Application (Beer, Wine), By Form (Liquid, Dry), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

List Of Prominent Players in the Brewing Enzymes Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Novozymes Denmark, Europe 2. DSM Netherlands, Europe 3. DowDuPont U.S., North America 4. Amano Enzyme Japan, Asia Pacific 5. Chr. Hansen Denmark, Europe 6. Associated British Foods UK, Europe 7. Kerry Group Ireland, Europe 8. Brenntag Germany, Europe

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Demand for Beer and Alcoholic Beverages

Most of the nations has witnessed rapid improvement and urbanization. This has led to a rise in the overall disposable income of the citizens. Additionally, this has made way for switch in preferences of consumer, particularly among young and aspirational drinkers in the emerging nations such as Europe and Asia Pacific, toward modern beer from the traditional rum and beer. Furthermore, beer is a hugely consumed, traded, and produced alcohol across the globe due to which youth is attracted towards it. Moreover, the population is inclining gradually towards moderated, premium, and sophisticated beverages, due to continuous innovation taste, packaging, flavors, and others. There is substantial growth in the number of breweries. As number of consumers who are alcohol consuming is increasing consistently and need for numerous flavors is also present in the mind-set of the consumer. Consumers are always looking for different flavors to explore in beers.

Opportunity: Beer Manufacturing Efficiency can be Increased by Enzymes

Wine and Beer manufacturers are looking for advanced solutions to increase productivity and meet safety standards so that the changes in the demand of consumer for wine and beer are met. Key wine and beer manufacturers are mostly focussing on growing the level of efficiency to increase their level of production of beer produced.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific market for brewing enzymes held a significant share and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR. The nations contributing substantially toward the growth of the market include China, Vietnam, and New Zealand. Asia Pacific is heterogeneous, with diversity in the level of income, technology, leading to improved scope for future outlook. These determinants influence the use of enzymes in brewing in the wine and beer segment. In Europe, owing to the rise in the production of flavored beers, wine, and gluten-free beers. Furthermore, the rise in domestic consumption of luxury products with better quality and taste also drives the production of wine and beers in Europe. Growth in the craft beer market acts as a major driver for the growth in this market. The rise in the number of craft breweries, increase in popularity of such beers among people, rising awareness about health benefits of consumption of beer, and rise in disposable income, particularly in Western European nations, have facilitated the growth of the market in the region.

Key Findings

Amylase Segment to dominate the market for Brewing Enzymes: The growth of this market is dependent on the production of beer. Amylases are generally used in industries as they are cost-effective, less-time-consuming processes, and it also requires less space; it is also very easy to optimize and modify the processes involving them. Consumption of amylase is prominent in the Africa and Asia Pacific, due to lower accessibility to malt which lead to higher demand for amylase.

The growth of this market is dependent on the production of beer. Amylases are generally used in industries as they are cost-effective, less-time-consuming processes, and it also requires less space; it is also very easy to optimize and modify the processes involving them. Consumption of amylase is prominent in the Africa and Asia Pacific, due to lower accessibility to malt which lead to higher demand for amylase. Microbial Source is likely to Dominate the Brewing Enzymes Market: They can be produced without light in huge tanks, are easy to handle, and have a high growth rate. The ideal microorganism grows swiftly and produces a substantial amount of the desired enzyme at calm temperatures. Microbial sources are cost-effective sources when compared to plant sources, which is also driving the growth of this segment.

They can be produced without light in huge tanks, are easy to handle, and have a high growth rate. The ideal microorganism grows swiftly and produces a substantial amount of the desired enzyme at calm temperatures. Microbial sources are cost-effective sources when compared to plant sources, which is also driving the growth of this segment. However, in the brewing industry regulations by regulatory bodies such as USDA, FDA, and EU is the key challenge that is hampering the market growth.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Brewing Enzymes Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 292 Million Market Forecast for 2028 USD 585 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Source, Type, Application, Form, and Geography Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and

Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain,

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries,

and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five

forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory

landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

