Assessment of the Sustainable Tourism Industry, 2021-2025: Domestic and International Insights with Analysis on ~25 Players

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sustainable tourism market is poised to grow by $ 235.21 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period.

The report on the sustainable tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences and large tourism companies implementing sustainable tourism practices. The study identifies the increasing number of travelers opting for new types of tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the sustainable tourism market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Type

Domestic

International

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sustainable tourism market vendors that include:

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

BOUTECO Ltd.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Kind Traveler PBC

Mojosurf

Responsible Travel

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

Also, the sustainable tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2ti6p