Global e-Discovery Software Industry Outlook, 2025 - Driven by the Rising Volume of Electronic Data and the Need to Establish Regulatory Compliances

The global e-discovery software market is poised to grow by $2.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.71% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rising volume of electronic data and the need to establish regulatory compliances. The study identifies mobile and application flexibility as one of the prime reasons driving the e-discovery software market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Government and Regulatory Organizations

Non-Governmental Organizations

By Deployment

On-Premises

Off-Premises

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-discovery software market vendors that include:

Casepoint Pvt. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Logik Systems Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Nuix Pty Ltd.

Open Text Corp.

Relativity Global LLC

ZyLAB

Also, the e-discovery software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

