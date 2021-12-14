Free webinar: Cybersecurity in 2022 — what's to come?

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Password manager NordPass is gathering a panel of top IT professionals to discuss how cybersecurity will look in 2022 and what new threats will arise. The webinar panel will include cybersecurity experts from WarnerMedia, S&P Global Ratings, and Bolt.



The world has seen crippling cyberattacks during the past year, from politically motivated hacks to disruptive attacks on supply chains. As a result, cybersecurity is becoming a vital topic not just for IT departments but also for business leaders.

The NordPass webinar panel will analyze the lessons we took away from the major data breaches in 2021 and discuss the predictions we can make for 2022 based on the most recent cyber incidents. The expert panel will discuss what we should learn from last year to become more resilient and make smarter cybersecurity decisions.

The panelists of this webinar will be Nicole Dove, Business Information Security Officer (BISO) at WarnerMedia , Alyssa Miller, BISO at S&P Global Ratings , and Freda Kreitzer, Head of IT at Bolt . The cybersecurity professionals will review what caused data breaches in 2021, explore the emerging ways cybercriminals now gain access to data, and suggest how businesses can be ahead of them.

“Research states that 60% of small businesses go out of business within six months of a cyber attack. This terrifying number is another reason to pay more attention to corporate cybersecurity,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass. “This webinar is a great opportunity to hear cybersecurity professionals discuss the predictions for 2022, and see what steps we can take to be a little more secure next year.”

The webinar will take place on December 16, 2021, 9am Central Time. Register online to attend the live session or receive a link to the recording after the session.

