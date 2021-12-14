Global Mobile Fronthaul Market Forecast to 2026 - A $5.44 Billion Growth Assessment with Insights for Cloud & Centralized RAN

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Fronthaul Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile fronthaul market is poised to grow by $5.44 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 18.93% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growth of mobile computing devices and the growing popularity of social networking applications. The study identifies the rise in demand for network connectivity to implement internet of things as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile fronthaul market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Type

Cloud RAN

Centralized RAN

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile fronthaul market vendors that include:

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

EXFO Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Omnitron Systems Technology Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corp.

Also, the mobile fronthaul market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



