Kindred and National Partnership for Women & Families Partner on the Creation of a Paid Leave Guide

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred , the community committed to connecting and supporting inclusive leaders, and the National Partnership for Women & Families, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group dedicated to promoting policies that help all people meet the dual demands of work and family, have launched a guide to encourage the private sector's advocacy for in-house and federal paid leave policies.

The guide, developed in collaboration with executives within Kindred's community and the National Partnership for Women & Families (NPWF), dives into the importance of a national paid family and medical leave law, the business benefits of such policies, and the transformative potential of these policies for racial and gender justice.

"The Kindred community's collaboration is part of an effort among members to regain the ground lost on gender equity in the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guide is one tool to support leaders invested in inclusive workplaces to take informed action on paid leave from anywhere in an organization," said Racquel Joseph, Chief Experience Officer at Kindred.

While business leaders have begun exploring the value of integrating inclusive practices, a steep majority (80%) of private sector workers do not have access to paid family leave at work. "Building a sustainable culture requires holistic commitment to inclusion and to employee wellness. Accessible and equitable paid leave is table stakes for any organization, especially to thrive long-term," said Rachel Schnorr, SVP of DEI and Social Impact at dentsu.

Comprehensive paid leave policies foster gender equity, demonstrate respect for employees, and improve overall employee health. Consequently, they also improve a company's bottom line by lowering turnover costs and enhancing the company's reputation.

Vasu Reddy, Sr. Policy Counsel at the NPWF says, "After we get Build Back Better passed with paid leave, one of the first priorities for the National Partnership for Women & Families and our coalition partners is updating the Family and Medical Leave Act to cover the workers who were left out of that law, because all workers deserve job security as well as compensation during a personal or family caregiving situation."

To learn more and access the full guide, please visit the website here.

About Kindred

Kindred is the community committed to connecting and supporting inclusive leaders. We provide access to a community of hundreds of leaders, renowned experts across topics ranging from DEI to ESG, and a platform of on-demand resources.

About National Partnership For Women & Families

The National Partnership for Women & Families is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group dedicated to promoting fairness in the workplace, reproductive health and rights, access to quality, affordable health care, and policies that help all people meet the dual demands of work and family.

Media Contact

Serge Efap

serge@kindredmembers.com

Related Images











Image 1: Kindred Paid Family and Medical Leave









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment