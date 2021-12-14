Online Streaming Services Industry Set to Grow by $191+ Billion During 2021-2025 | Global Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Players, Shares, and More

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online streaming services market is poised to grow by $191.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period.

This report on the online streaming services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to internet and the growing popularity of online video streaming in education sector. The study identifies the increasing launch of new content and renewing of additional seasons as one of the prime reasons driving the online streaming services market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Type

Online Video Streaming

Online Music Streaming

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online streaming services market vendors that include:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

ErosSTX Global Corp.

iflix Ltd.

Netflix Inc.

Spotify Technology SA

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Also, the online streaming services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x843ir