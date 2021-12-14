KYN Capital Group and BW Property Management To Become One Company Through Acquisition

ORLANDO, Florida, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW Property Management is pleased to announce that it is now in negotiations to become a subsidiary of KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC). Upon the completion of this acquisition, KYN Capital Group is expected to become a profitable company for the first time in history.



This announcement comes as BW Property Management has recently been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Best in Business as a national gold honoree. This honor can be found in the December issue of Inc. Magazine with an online exclusive currently in development.

Negotiations are expected to be completed early 2022.

This story is still developing.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is an innovative home services & technology company. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save 40% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion through its partner company, KYN Capital Group. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl. For more information, visit Bwpmg.com .

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how .

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace. For more information, visit https://kyncap.com

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.