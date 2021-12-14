Enigmai Ltd., Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Attends Kickoff Meeting With Toronto-Based Hospitals’ Union

Claymont, DE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd., has completed a kickoff meeting with the National Organized Workers Union to prepare for the pilot trial of the Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) workforce management software (WFM) in Toronto-based hospitals.



The National Organized Workers Union (the “Union”) manages the workforce for some of the largest hospitals in Canada and is based in Toronto, Ontario, overseeing approximately 3,000 workers spread across four hospitals.

The previously announced letter of intent between Enigmai and the National Organized Workers Union signed earlier this fall detailed terms for the pilot test of Enigmai’s EBS product. The kickoff meeting between executives from the Union, Enigmai, and GSPT took place last week in Mississauga, Ontario. At the meeting, the Union detailed their high-level requirements for the system in order to meet current workforce management needs. Both the Enigmai and GSPT teams documented the Union’s requirements and detailed a high-level scope and timeline for the pilot project. The teams have agreed to meet again in early January 2022 to continue planning and to add working-level team members to solidify the project details.

Golden Star Enterprises President, Louis Shefsky, commented, “It is very clear that the need for a WFM system such as Enigmai’s is a real priority for the hospitals. I was very pleased with the collaboration between the teams at this initial meeting, and I am sure Enigmai can timely deliver the appropriate technology to simplify managing the hospitals’ workforce.”

Ms. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy & Business Development added, “It is an honor for us to be able to serve the hospitals’ needs, especially during this time where so many employees remain at the front, working tirelessly for all of us. We will be working closely with the Union to ensure we provide the solution they are looking for. Our WFM suite will enable both the Union and the hospitals to invest less time scheduling employees and allocate more time to the important work they do.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

