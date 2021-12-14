Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) Developing, Delivering What iGaming Space Wants

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Digitization Reshaped Ecommerce First, Now Moving to Online Gaming.”

The slow, seminal transition to digital gaming was given a shot of adrenaline in 2020, as businesses were shuttered and people were told to eat, sleep, work and play from home to prevent the viral spread. Online gaming experienced unprecedented demand and disruption that forever changed the face of the industry with next-generation streaming gaming content as entertainment and a safe social event.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) is capitalizing on the market growth, developing and delivering digital gaming content that the industry wants and needs. The company employs more than 80 people who provide turnkey products and a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes live-dealer casino, eTable games and daily fantasy sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, Playgon products are ideal turnkey solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups and big database companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.Playgon.com .

