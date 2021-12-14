Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Achieves HPE Platinum Partner Status

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Platinum Partner status by HPE.



Converge achieved the highest level of partnership in the HPE Partner Ready Program by meeting requirements for specializations, sales & technical certifications, competencies, and satisfying revenue requirements. With this partnership level, Converge will also be identified as a Platinum Partner on the HPE Partner Ready Portal and its Find A Partner tool.

“We are delighted to welcome Converge Technology Solutions to Platinum Status as we accelerate our market leadership, led by the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform and our uniquely integrated portfolio and partnerships,” said Leslie Maher, HPE Vice President, NA Channels & Ecosystem. “HPE is at the center of compelling megatrends that are driving new client expectations and presenting new profitable growth opportunities. We look forward to working with Converge in the year ahead as we meet and exceed our mutual clients’ expectations.”

“Earning HPE Platinum Partner status is an exciting achievement for Converge, as it recognizes our deep commitment to HPE and our unique expertise in cloud and digital infrastructure,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “Converge Technology Solutions has been a long-standing HPE partner, and we look forward to continuing to advance our capabilities in helping clients deploy HPE edge-to-cloud solutions that accelerate digital transformation.”

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.