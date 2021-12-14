PSYC’s CEO Highlights Growth of Psychedelic Spotlight in 2021 Year-End Review

PSYC CEO, David Flores, Reflects on the Success of Psychedelic Spotlight and the Road Ahead for PSYC

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, and brain trust behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, are proud to provide their valued shareholders with a 2021 year-end review from the Company’s CEO, David Flores, to highlight some of PSYC’s key achievements throughout 2021 along with his opinion on the Company’s positioning heading into 2022.

Statement from PSYC CEO, David Flores

Dear Shareholders,

Thanking you all for your continued support, loyalty, and belief in PSYC.

2021 began with very clear and targeted goals of establishing Psychedelic Spotlight as a tangible asset for the Company. We recognized that any monetization aspirations will be heavily reliant on our ability to grow into a prominent media platform for the medicinal psychedelic industry.

Setting this objective into motion, we first began meticulously crafting a variety of SEO optimization strategies to integrate into the content we produce and publish for Psychedelic Spotlight. As the year progressed, these strategies slowly started yielding exciting results in the form of increased website traffic and page views, as well as more favorable rankings on Google under the search term “psychedelic news.”

Secondly, our strategy focused on producing industry leading content that expanding audiences within the medicinal psychedelic sector find every bit as engaging and entertaining as they do informative. By tapping into the creative talents of Matthew Dunehoo, Video Producer and Director for Psychedelic Spotlight, and Greg Gilman, Copy Chief for Psychedelic Spotlight, we succeeded in producing grade A content both in digital and written form that effectively resonates with a society more excited than ever before about the healing potential of psychedelics.

Psychedelic Spotlight’s success in 2021 can be quantified by our site’s growing achievements of consistently realizing over 500K page views each month and its number one ranking on Google for psychedelic news. These milestone achievements prove that our evolution into the most prominent media platform in the industry is ripe and ready for monetization.

Establishing a sizable audience and building a recognizable brand identity for Psychedelic Spotlight is precisely what we identified as the first challenge in need of tackling prior to launching any sustainable monetization efforts.

It’s therefore imperative not to gloss over the significance and dynamic value of conquering this challenge and the credit due to our amazing team, which continually demonstrates an inspiring level of commitment.

Monetizing Psychedelic Spotlight

PSYC Media Services officially launched in early Q4 of 2021. Our latest platform offers a unique suite of industry-tailored marketing, advertising, and public relations-style services for the growing list of companies operating within the medicinal psychedelic sector.

By combining Psychedelic Spotlight’s established presence and brand recognition with the expert level content production of our team, part of PSYC Media Services’ value will be delivering tangible results to the companies and brands with whom we work.

Moreover, ongoing growth and expansion of the medicinal psychedelic industry in the coming years indicates tremendous potential to create several revenue streams for the Company through PSYC Media Services.

Swati Sharma, Media Director for Psychedelic Spotlight, currently oversees and manages this specific platform and played an integral role alongside Sarah Abelsohn, Director of Psychedelic Spotlight, in recent months developing the framework for PSYC Media Services. We further intend to add an incredibly talented Sales & Marketing Executive to build a dedicated team and maximize the value of PSYC Media Services throughout 2022.

We are committed to maintaining a dynamic, strategic approach to revenue optimization by identifying all opportunities to monetize Psychedelic Spotlight, integrate vertically and horizontally, create scale, and remain focused on further solidifying our position as medicinal psychedelics’ most prominent, trusted media platform.

PSYC Investments and Partnerships

The Conscious Fund (“TCF”)

In January 2021, we completed an investment in the amount of $125,000 USD in TCF I LP (a/k/a “The Conscious Fund”) by way of a Private Placement Memorandum. We remain incredibly bullish on both the growth and value proposition this investment can yield over the next few years.

Throughout 2021, several companies within TCF’s portfolio of psychedelic-focused companies made significant strides in executing their respective fundamental strategies and unlocking long term growth potential.

Notable highlights include Cybin becoming the first psychedelic company to list on the NYSE, in addition to their progress with four ongoing drug programs. Wesana Health, led by CEO Daniel Carcillo, two-time Stanley Cup champion, and backed by retired boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, achieved an up-listing to the OTCQB. Enveric Biosciences acquired MagicMed Industries in May and currently lists on the NASDAQ. Finally, April 19 Discovery is operationally profitable and received considerable recognition for its discovery of 17 new psychedelic compounds.

PsycheDev Inc.

In January 2021, we completed an investment into PsycheDev Inc, a digital mental health and wellness company. Our investment entitled PSYC to a 15% equity stake in PsycheDev, who’s primary concept was focused on developing and launching an application utilizing mindful resources to achieve peak performance and an optimal state of mental wellbeing.

As of the date of this press release, PSYC remains invested in this concept. In the coming weeks, however, we expect to share some important and, in my opinion, exciting updates related to a revision in the structure of this investment and the value potential we believe it may present the Company with over the course of 2022 and beyond.

Microdose Psychedelic Insights (“Microdose”)

We continue to collaborate with Microdose occasionally to provide promotional support for the various conferences they continue to host. Serving as a media partner for Microdose’s Wonderland Miami conference in November went down as one of the largest psychedelic business conferences held to-date.

The Psychedelic Investor

In October 2021, we began a media partnership with The Psychedelic Investor, a notable media platform within the psychedelic sector offering unique insight and perspective related to ongoing developments throughout the industry.

This instrumental partnership is expediting Psychedelic Spotlight’s audience expansion and reach while enhancing our ability to share more business-focused content across our platform. Increased public market attention to and interest in psychedelics may help to maximize this partnership’s potential in 2022 and establish Psychedelic Spotlight as the most valuable resource for growing business communities of medicinal psychedelics.

Community Outreach

We remain committed to constantly identifying opportunities to give back to the community.

This year, PSYC proudly became one of the very first corporate sponsors of Fireside Project and their psychedelic Peer Support Line, which offers free, confidential peer support by phone and text message to people in the midst of psychedelic experiences, people holding space for others who are in the midst of psychedelic experiences, and people integrating past psychedelic experiences.

As we grow as a company and achieve the success we believe we are capable of achieving, our goals are to expand on our ability to give back and lead a team with social responsibility not only for the shareholders and stakeholders of PSYC, but for our community, our industry, and our planet.

The Road Ahead

Despite the aforementioned accomplishments and milestones achieved throughout 2021, there remains a great deal of work ahead. Corporate structure, leadership, and governance are areas of high priority for the Company heading into 2022, in addition to building a dynamic Sales and Marketing team.

By establishing Psychedelic Spotlight as a tangible asset for PSYC, I believe we are strategically positioned for additional growth opportunities in an industry with the potential to completely disrupt and revolutionize our world of mental health and mental health-related treatments. Thanks to Psychedelic Spotlight, PSYC is now the voice of this industry and movement.

Since stepping into the CEO role in July 2020, I determined that everything we do at PSYC would become part of a meticulous process, not to be rushed. It is clear, to achieve sustainable growth, we cannot afford to skip any steps along the way. While the progress made over the past 18 months may appear small relative to the challenges ahead, I believe these crucial strides have laid the groundwork for a successful path forward.

We fully acknowledge and understand the immense challenges still ahead. As we transition to 2022, active steps are underway to expand and shore up the Company’s executive team to dedicate more time and resources towards our goal of up-listing to the OTCQB, addressing the debt on our books, raising additional capital necessary to foster future growth, and creating an independent Board of Directors.

However, despite these challenges, as well as the volatility our stock is currently experiencing, we at PSYC are more excited and motivated than ever before for the future. Our long-term vision and dedication, the potential presence within the medicinal psychedelic industry, and the opportunities which we are surrounded by should help drive the success of PSYC over the next several months.

From a small, relatively unknown website a year ago, to now one of the most prominent media hubs for the psychedelic movement, our hope is that you recognize the value in trusting the big picture process of meeting daunting challenges despite uncertain economic landscapes.

It won’t be quick. It won’t be easy. But I intend to make 2022 the start of a process by which we create and grow revenue streams, reorganize capital structures, enhance corporate governance, increase public awareness of our stock, and continue to build PSYC into the dominant, most successful publicly traded media company within the medicinal psychedelic industry.

Through these careful measures, my goal is for the Company to return maximum value to you, our loyal shareholders. Thank you again for your support. Here's to a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year.

Sincerely,

David Flores

CEO Global Trac Solutions, Inc. & Psychedelic Spotlight

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

