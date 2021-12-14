New Feedback Analysis Report from Viable Uses High-Powered AI and Natural Language Processing To Analyze Tens of Thousands of Customer Comments, Instantly Aggregating Them for Brands

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viable, the qualitative AI company, has launched a new Feedback Analysis Report for business teams that uses state-of-the-art AI, including GPT-3, to aggregate, analyze, and summarize customer feedback with a depth of understanding previously unseen. This fully automated report is written in natural language and reads like a human wrote it, making insights from large volumes of customer feedback easily accessible and actionable to business users.

Using the Feedback Analysis Report to do its first cross-brand analysis, Viable compared shopping app reviews* and found that pet site Chewy outperformed nine other top retailers in terms of compliments vs. complaints. Chewy had the most compliments as a percent of all their reviews, at 92.5%. Out of 8,357 Chewy reviews analyzed, Viable summarized 1,857 compliments about the brand overall in natural language as follows: “Customers are raving about the quality of Chewy’s customer service. They love how easy it is to use the app and website, and how helpful they find the customer service team.”

In the same analysis, Viable's qualitative AI identified less obvious insights that wouldn't easily be found if done manually. For example, across 7,000 Target app reviews analyzed, the AI found a number of reviews specifically from moms with young children who praised the Target app, summarizing the reviews as such: “The Target app is a mom's best friend. It makes shopping easy and convenient, especially with small children, and is especially helpful for single moms.”

Says Viable co-founder and CEO Dan Erickson, “Businesses can use that kind of insight to validate or create unique promotions, mobile app features, store layout designs, and more. Retailers, for instance, can use customer feedback strategically to bridge gaps across customer touchpoints. Bottom line, companies can find unique insights often buried in large qualitative datasets with Viable.”

*Viable analyzed 52,690 Apple App Store and Google Play Store user reviews for Amazon, Best Buy, Chewy, Costco, Etsy, Overstock, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and Wayfair between August 2020 and November 2021 to find top user complaints, compliments, and requests.

​​Viable provides qualitative AI to businesses so that anyone, regardless of technical skill, can analyze customer feedback. Viable’s state-of-the-art AI engine aggregates, analyzes, and summarizes customer surveys, help desk tickets, app reviews, social media, and more, presenting insights in natural language so companies can easily understand what their customers are telling them and take action. Powered by GPT-3, the most advanced language model available, Viable is backed by Javelin Venture Partners and Craft Ventures. Visit askviable.com.

