Franklin 5G Mobile Hotspot Device Now Available on C Spire Network

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, today announced that its new sub-6 5G mobile hotspot, Jextream 5G, is now available for purchase on www.cspire.com. The product supports connectivity using C Spire’s state-of-the-art 5G network.



“Launch of our latest 5G mobile hotspot via our valued business partner, C Spire, broadens availability of our products to the U.S., thereby expanding our addressable market and the opportunity for increased sales,” said OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. “With its innovative, lightweight design, our Jextream 5G mobile hotspot device enables C Spire customers to materially advance performance, reliability and security of their networks.”

The device, which cost $199.80 or can be purchased for $6.66 a month over 30 months with an eligible data plan, is available for immediate, free shipping or in-store pick up. For more information or to purchase the device, please visit: https://www.cspire.com/buy/devices/details/prod31320068/JEXtream+RG1100+5G

“We’re excited about launching our first 5G LTE mobile hotspot - the JEXtream RG1100 – on our customer-inspired network,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of C Spire’s wireless division. “We’re looking forward to introducing more new devices as we continue to expand our 5G footprint in our service area.”

Franklin’s new mobile hotspot features dual connectivity, 4G LTE and the latest sub-6 5G mobile Broadband service combined with the advanced Wi-Fi6 local networking and USB tethering. Wi-Fi6 doubles the Wi-Fi bandwidth and allows multiple users to work, play, game, and enjoy high resolution videos simultaneously without the delays of buffering. The new mobile hotspot is one of the smallest, lightest, and sleekest designs on the market.

Additional features include a color display, enhanced security, support for up to 20 simultaneous WiFi users, high-capacity battery (4000mAh) for extended battery life, intelligent smart charging for optimal battery and device performance, USB-C fast charging, and support for multiple sub-6 5G bands, including extended coverage bands n66, and n71. The enhanced user interface through the color display also allows users to easily control the device without logging into the web user interface.

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL ) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

About C-Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

