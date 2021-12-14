Verity Releases the Industry’s Most Advanced SPAC Database for Institutional Investors

BOSTON & PRINCETON, NJ, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity, a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics, announced the official launch of a powerful new SPAC dataset. The new SPAC Database covering over 1,200 SPACs dating back to 2017, is powered by VerityData, part of the Verity Platform. Verity was formed as a result of the strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore.

“With the explosion of SPAC activity over the past two years, the mountains of data generated by these complicated transactions has been difficult to harness,” said Rusty Szurek, Founder of InsiderScore. “Our VerityData team has aggregated every critical datapoint throughout the entire SPAC lifecycle to offer investors the leading SPAC monitoring and idea generation solution, especially around post-merger activity.”

The Verity SPAC Database is the most comprehensive of its kind to be developed specifically for the institutional investment community. It tracks more than 100 SPAC-associated datapoints throughout the entire lifecycle of a SPAC – from the IPO listing, through the target search and all the way to merger closing, target listing and beyond. Investment firms are able to turn SPAC data into insights via powerful screening capabilities, comprehensive company profiles, and customizable email reports on the information that matters most to them.

"Like all Verity datasets, our SPAC data is highly structured and designed with the highest integrity,” said Colton Faddish, Product Specialist at Verity. “Our mission is to make the most accurate and accessible datasets available for our customers, and for those who monitor SPACs this intel is very impactful.”

Verity’s SPAC Database is one of the numerous datasets to be made available by Verity in the coming months. It joins a growing library of differentiated data — including insider behaviors, buybacks, management changes, SEC filings, and more — offered by the company.

To learn more about how Verity is embedding differentiated insights into a modern investment research management platform, visit verityplatform.com.

About Verity

Verity is a leading provider of research management software, data and analytics delivered through a comprehensive platform to provide best-in-class workflow, portfolio monitoring, and idea generation solutions to more than 350 institutional investors globally. The platform is the result of a strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore, sponsored by Resurgens Technology Partners. Between Mackey’s cloud-based research platform and InsiderScore’s data and analytics, the merged company delivers a powerful Platform combining data, analytics, and research management software solutions for investment teams conducting fundamental research for actively managed client portfolios. The company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York, Princeton, NJ, Seattle, London, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.verityplatform.com.