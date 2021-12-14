Global Activated Carbon Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global activated carbon market was estimated to value USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030, as per the new study report by Quince Market Insights.

The propelling factor for the activated carbon market is its applications in air purification and water treatment along with strict government regulations concerning the elimination of mercury from power plants have led to the growing acceptance of activated carbon products.

The high demand for activated carbon for water treatment application has observed a significant development over the years to come and the trend is set to continue in the years to come.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-60407

The development activities are increasingly focusing on the manufacturing of activated carbons derived from low-cost sources and slowly minimizing the acceptance of expensive commercial activated carbons.

The demand for activated carbon for water treatment applications has observed a significant development over the past few years and the trend is set to remain over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high cost of raw materials, and price volatility of such materials will pose a key challenge to the development of the market. Additionally, the restricted availability of natural resources will hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

The presence of some substitutes for the product offerings will also hamper the market growth rate.

COVID-19 Impact of the Global Market

The activated carbon market had a moderate impact due to pandemic. The pandemic has affected every business worldwide. The federal government’s (U.S.) regulation to avoid the spread of the COVID-19, as well as shelter-in-place orders allotted at the local and state levels, have forced businesses to change or modify their daily business processes.

In addition, the activated carbon manufacturers were affected in the year 2020 on account of business shutdown orders, restricted state and local government office activities, and social distancing norms. The demand for activated carbon failed numerous end-use industries.

With a few exemptions, the COVID-19 is predictable to slow down investments in the activated carbon market globally. This will be anticipated to restrict the growth of the market in the COVID-19 outbreak period.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2020, General Carbon Corporation company (USA) declared its plans to form a new activated carbon production plant in the U.S. The new facility is predictable to produce pelletized and granular activated carbon. This move is expected to assist the company, which meets the increasing demand for activated carbon among customers across the globe.

October 2018, Cabot Corporation (U.S.) declared that it had developed NSCC Carbon (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. from Nippon Steel Carbon Co., Ltd., (Japan) a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. The carbon black production capacity in Pizhou, Jiangsu Province, China, was initially specially made in 2015. The 50,000 metric ton plant is estimated to support Cabot Corporation’s field carbons product line in the Purification Solutions sector. The acquirement would assist the company to increase its presence in the activated carbon market in Asia Pacific.

July 2016, Donau Carbon GmbH, (Germany) a global distributor and producer of activated carbon products and a subsidiary of Donau Chemie AG, declared the merger of its U.S. activities with Standard Purification, a producer of activated carbon products. The merged companies would function as ‘Donau Carbon US LLC’ at the Standard Purification facilities in Dunnellon, Florida, the (U.S). Over this move, Donau Carbon GmbH supported its position in the global activated carbon market.

By Applications

The activated carbon market is classified, based on application as liquid phase and gas phase. The gas phase holds the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advantage of activated carbon having higher diffusion rates, and the gas-phase also lowers the viscosities.

By End Use Industry

The activated carbon market is classified based on end use industry as water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, air purification, and others.

Food and beverage hold the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. On account of the food and beverage industry, activated carbon is mainly used to remove the impurities and contaminants such as odor and color from food liquids, beverages, syrups, sweeteners, organic acids, and amino acids.

In addition, the medical and pharmaceutical segment is expected to boost the growth in the forecast period. Activated carbon is used for the purification of raw material compounds, nursing supplier, respirators, and kidney machine. Surging populace and health concerns are anticipated to drive the demand in the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-60407

By Region:

North America is the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the surge in demand for air and water purification application.

Additionally, restrictions imposed by the government on the disposal of gas emissions and industrial wastewater have led to the development in the use of products for eliminating contaminants such as mercury vapors, CO2, and other toxic gases.

Furthermore, in Europe, strict rules and regulations, and government initiatives to protect the environment have resulted in the demand for applications comprising mercury absorption, air purification, and water treatment. This is anticipated to create numerous development opportunities for the activated carbon market in Europe.

Some Major Findings of the Global Activated Carbon Market Report Include:

An in-depth global activated carbon market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global activated carbon market, which include Cabot Corporation (US), Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), and Haycarb Plc (Sri Lanka).

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global activated carbon market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global activated carbon market

Browse key industry insights from the report, “ Activated Carbon Market , by Type (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granulated Activated Carbon, Others), Application (Liquid Phase, Gas Phase), End Use Industry (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, South America) — Industry Trends and Forecast To 2030” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/activated-carbon-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Activated Carbon Depth Filtration Market, By Product (Activated Carbon Lenticular Module, Activated Carbon Sheet,), By Application (Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Air Purification, Others)– Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/activated-carbon-depth-filtration-market

Industrial Filtration Market, By Type (Air and Liquid), By Filter Media (Metal, Activated Carbon/ Charcoal, Fiber Glass, Filter Paper, Nonwoven Fabric), By Industry (Manufacturing, Power Generation, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Process Industry), By Region.

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-filtration-market

Adsorbent Market, By Product (Zeolite-Based, Activated Carbon-Based , Silica Gel-Based, Activated Alumina-Based, Others), By Application (Process Industries, Water Treatment , Air Separation , Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)