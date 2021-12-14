KYN Capital Group Shareholder Meeting is Scheduled Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (KYNC) will be hosting a shareholder meeting Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. We will be discussing our progress on the Koinfold Exchange (trade.koinfold.com), KoinfoldPay (KoionfoldPay.com), NFT Marketplace and new additions to our team.

To attend, please review the information below.

Topic: KYN Capital Investor Meeting

Time: Dec 15, 2021, 03:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The holding company is working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

info@kyncap.com