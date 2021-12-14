Slinger Extends Distribution Agreement with Tennis Bot in the Philippines

The leading Asian racquet sports distributor is extending another one of its key Asian market distribution agreements with Slinger



BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced an extension to its distribution agreement with Tennis Bot in the Philippines, a leading racquet sports distributor in Asia who has been representing Slinger across Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore, in addition to the Philippines. Slinger and Tennis Bot recently announced an extension to their distribution partnership for Indonesia as well, as Slinger has been pleased with Tennis Bot’s performance as their leading distributor in several key Asian markets.

Tennis Bot is a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Initially started in Singapore, Tennis Bot has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region and now serves customers located in 14 different countries, including the Philippines.

"We continue to see great demand for Slinger across the Asian markets we represent them in,” said Tennis Bot Regional Manager Stephane Pianigiani. “Our goal of growing interest in tennis and participation in the sport in the Filipino and other key Asian markets we serve is very important to us, especially now as we look to capitalize on the renewed interest in the sport over the past several years. The Slinger Bag is already available for purchase in-store or online here ."

Tennis participation and interest across the Philippines is on the rise, and the country is seeing greater representation internationally throughout the sport. The number 2 ranked junior in the world, Alex Eala, has won Junior Grand Slam titles in both 2020 and 2021, and rising Canadian star Laylah Fernandez proudly displays her Filipino roots as well.

“The fact we are extending another partnership agreement with Tennis Bot speaks to our trust in them and overall satisfaction with the work they have done representing Slinger already,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “As I have said before, the reason I joined Slinger was first and foremost the potential that the Slinger Bag has to attract new players to the sport and completely reimagine the training and playing experience for tennis players all over the world. I look forward to aligning our company with the right growth partners, such as Greg and his team, to further that mission, all over the world.”

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after consumer tech products in tennis, receiving widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in 65+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $250M over the next five years.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

