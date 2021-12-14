Augmented Reality Market to Reach USD 97.76 Billion by 2028; Collaboration of Pixee Medical and Vuzix Corporation to Support Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global augmented reality market size is expected to reach USD 97.76 billion by 2028, exhibiting an excellent CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of 5G technology by various industries and enterprises will spur lucrative opportunities for the augmented reality industry in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Augmented Reality Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 4.16 billion in 2020.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/augmented-reality-ar-market-102553

Lists the Key Companies Profiled in AR Market:

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.) (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Apple, Inc. (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Upskills.io (Virginia, United States)

Vuzix Corporation (Rochester, United States)

Facebook, Inc. (California, United States)

PTC, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Sixense Entertainment Inc. (California, United States)

Magic Leap, Inc. (Florida, United States)

RealWear, Inc. (Washington, United States)

Daqri LLC (California, USA)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 48.6 % 2028 Value Projection USD 97.76 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 4.16 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component; Device Type; Industry; Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of AR Technology in Healthcare Industry to Drive Market.



Pitfalls & Challenges Long Term Impacts of Augmented Reality on Mental Health May Impede Growth.





COVID-19 Impact:

Shift to Digital Workplace by Companies to Amplify Growth during Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak urged companies to implement a digital shift in their working style. The restriction on travel coupled with social distancing norms imposed by the governments has boosted digital change requisite. According to IBM’s U.S. Retail Index report of 2020, retail businesses have shifted to digital shopping during the pandemic. Besides, many companies have employed augmented reality to virtual assist their customers. For instance, IKEA, Home Depot, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, and more implemented AR to offer virtual “try-before-you-buy” experiences.

Moreover, companies are offering remote assistance solutions to their employees during the pandemic. For instance, PTC Inc. announced an AR remote assistance solution named Vuforia Chalk, free of cost. It delivers business and employee safety for manufacturing and maintenance work. In addition, the utilization of augmented and virtual reality platforms by hospitals will foster market growth amid the global pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/augmented-reality-ar-market-102553

Market Segments :

Hardware Segment to Hold the Largest Share

Based on components, the market is classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The surging demand and application of AR devices across industries will encourage the segment’s growth.

Based on device type, the market is characterized by heads-up display, handheld devices, stationary AR systems, smart glasses, and others. The heads-up display is expected to hold the maximum share during the forecast period due to its high adoption in the automotive industry.

Based on industry analysis, the market is classified into gaming, media & entertainment, automotive, retail, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and others. The gaming industry is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. AR technology offers an immersive and interactive experience for gamers, thus uplifting the industry. Pokemon Go, Ingress, Jurassic World Alive, and The Walking Dead are popular AR games.

The report on the augmented reality market explains:

Prominent insights into the market

Foretelling analysis with critical data

Newest market trends and expansions

Competitive landscape

Regional insights

COVID-19 impact on the industry

Crucial data about renowned organizations

Driving Factor :

High Adoption of AR in the Medical Industry to Propel Market

The growing implementation of AR platforms in the healthcare industry will significantly impact the global augmented reality market growth during the forecast period. AR offers interactive and engaging medical learning experiences for patients and doctors. For instance, in 2017, LV Prasad Eye Institute partnered with Microsoft HoloLens to develop a learning app Holo Eye Anatomy. The app aids medical students in understanding eye anatomy with a 3D effect using Microsoft’s ARHoloLens. Furthermore, the acceptance of AR among prominent companies for more personalized user experience can subsequently influence the market's growth. As per the Virgin Holiday study 2018, the company’s AR-powered emails campaign witnessed a 75% and 40% increase in click-through ratio and email rates, respectively. However, the growing concerns regarding the excessive use of AR can hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Insights :

Rising Adoption of Immersive Technologies to Strengthen Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period. The growing investment in immersive technologies by major companies will aid the expansion of the market in the region. The increasing government support for the adoption of immersive technologies will intensify the market in North America. For instance, in 2019 US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has shown interest in IMT Atlantique and contacted the company for developing similar smart contactless lenses for the US military. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant augmented reality market share during the forecast period. The flourishing automotive, manufacturing, logistic, and gaming industries will push the growth in the region. China held a major share in the previous year. The growth is attributed to the presence of renowned hardware manufacturers in the region.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/augmented-reality-ar-market-102553

Notable Development :

June 2020: Vuzix Corporation signed a partnership agreement with France-based Pixee Medical, and performed first knee replacement surgery using AR Knee+ and Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. The smart glass displayed augmented information and real-time navigation in the surgeon’s field of view.

Lists the Key Companies Profiled in AR Market:

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.) (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Apple, Inc. (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Upskills.io (Virginia, United States)

Vuzix Corporation (Rochester, United States)

Facebook, Inc. (California, United States)

PTC, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Sixense Entertainment Inc. (California, United States)

Magic Leap, Inc. (Florida, United States)

RealWear, Inc. (Washington, United States)

Daqri LLC (California, USA)

Quick Buy – Augmented Reality Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102553

Table Of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Augmented Reality Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



TOC Continued …

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/augmented-reality-ar-market-102553

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Face Recognition Door Lock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Commercial, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

IoT in Smart Cities Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Application (Smart Building, Smart Healthcare, Smart Energy, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Provider MVNO, and Full MVNO), By Service Type (Postpaid and Prepaid), By Subscriber (Business and Individual/Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cyber Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, and Cloud), By Application (Pushed Content Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Promotion and Marketing, Interactive Services, and Others), By End User (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd