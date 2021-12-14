Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company recorded a net loss of ($6.2) million, or ($0.82) per fully diluted common share, compared with a net loss of ($3.5) million, or ($0.46) per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net loss and decrease in diluted earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2020 were primarily attributable to the recording of provision for loan losses of $10.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from the write-down to fair value of four commercial real estate loans that were transferred to held-for-sale, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was (2.06) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to (1.15) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was (16.59) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with (9.54) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of ($92,000), or ($0.01) per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $644,000, or $0.08 per fully diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Annualized ROAA was (0.01) percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.05 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Annualized ROAE was (0.06) percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared with 0.45 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company disposed of three of the commercial real estate loans previously transferred to held-for-sale, with an aggregate book balance of $29.3 million to improve its credit and asset quality. Included in these loans was one non-accrual commercial real estate loan totaling approximately $12.2 million and two trouble debt restructured (“TDR”) commercial real estate loans totaling $17.1 million. These loans were transferred to held-for-sale at the sale price fair value of $18.9 million on September 30, 2021, totaling a net charge down of approximately $10.8 million, and then subsequently sold. There was one additional non-accrual commercial real estate loan transferred to held-for-sale at September 30, 2021, with an aggregate book balance of $13.6 million. The Company is pursuing a sale strategy for this loan that is secured by property in the New York metropolitan area. There can be no assurance that a sale can be consummated, or that a sale can be consummated at the carrying value of the loan, as market and sales prices are subject to various factors; any sale at an amount less than the carrying value could result in a loss and affect the Company’s net income.

When excluding the loans sold as outlined above, non-accrual loans total $17.3 million, including one commercial real estate loan held-for-sale with an aggregate book balance of $13.6 million and one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.5 million, 10 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $879,000, and nine consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $301,000. Also, TDR loans total $6.2 million, including 12 residential mortgage loans totaling $2.5 million, five commercial loans totaling $3.6 million, and three consumer loans totaling $78,000.

“Disposing of these loans was a necessary step towards formulating a stronger company by allowing management to shift its core focus from credit resolution to the continued implementation of the Company’s business plan. It also positions the Company to return to profitability and provides the potential to grow earnings in future periods,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we stated last quarter, improving asset quality is a top priority,” continued Mr. Weagley.

Statement of Operations Highlights at September 30, 2021

  • The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from the write-down of four loans that were transferred to held-for-sale, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded provision for loan losses of $11.2 million compared to $10.6 million recorded for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 23 basis points to 2.61 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 2.38 percent for the prior year’s quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was driven by a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets.

  • Total interest expense decreased $6.9 million, or (40.1) percent, to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which resulted primarily from the reduction of costs on interest-bearing deposits.

  • Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 3.8 percent, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which primarily resulted from a decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits.

  • Diluted and basic earnings (loss) per share decreased nine basis points to $(0.01) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.08 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The decreases are primarily attributable to the provision of loan losses expense of $10.6 million recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Linked Quarter Financial Ratios
(unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended:9/30/216/30/213/31/2112/31/209/30/20
Return on average assets (1)(2.06%)0.53%0.73%0.74%(1.15%)
Return on average equity (1)(16.59%)4.35%6.14%6.38%(9.54%)
Net interest margin (1)2.61%2.70%2.54%2.62%2.38%
Loans / deposits ratio97.41%104.84%108.14%111.33%116.62%
Shareholders' equity / total assets11.76%12.50%12.09%11.73%11.64%
Efficiency ratio68.7%73.6%63.5%58.3%61.5%
Book value per common share$18.65$19.44$19.17$18.83$18.47
____________________
(1)  Annualized.

 


Linked Quarter Income Statement Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the quarter ended: 9/30/21  6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20 
Net interest income$6,825 $7,129 $6,802 $7,304 $6,720 
Provision for loan losses 10,626          -          -  550  7,400 
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses (3,801) 7,129  6,802  6,754  (680)
Other income 579  793  1,167  1,224  692 
Other expense 5,084  5,832  5,063  4,972  4,558 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (8,306) 2,090  2,906  3,006  (4,546)
Income tax expense (benefit) (2,116) 489  682  733  (1,043)
Net income (loss)$(6,190)$1,601 $2,224 $2,273 $(3,503)
(Loss) Earnings per common share     
Basic (0.82) 0.21  0.30  0.30  (0.46)
Diluted (0.82) 0.21  0.30  0.30  (0.46)
Weighted average common shares outstanding     
Basic 7,548,958  7,545,371  7,529,408  7,525,808  7,522,199 
Diluted 7,550,766  7,546,200  7,530,151  7,526,376  7,522,360 

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $105,000, or 1.6 percent, from $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, NIM increased by 23 basis points to 2.61 percent, as compared to 2.38 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 67 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 62 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $28.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.0 million, or 3.8 percent, from $27.0 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, NIM increased by 32 basis points to 2.62 percent, as compared to 2.30 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Consistent with the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this increase was primarily driven by the 71 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 66 basis points compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, total interest income was $8.9 million and $10.3 million, respectively. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 27 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 3.39 percent when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to the decrease in average loan balances and average yield on loans and an adjustment to non-accrual interest on charged off loans of $347,000.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, total interest income was $38.4 million, a decrease of $5.9 million, or (13.3) percent, from $44.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 20 basis points to 3.58 percent when compared to the same period in 2020 as average balances and average yields on loans decreased.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, interest expense decreased by $1.6 million, or (43.7) percent, to $2.0 million, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 62 basis points to 0.83 percent compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decline reflects a 67 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

Total interest expense decreased by $6.9 million, or (40.1) percent, to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.03 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, from 1.69 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. This reduction primarily reflects a 71 basis point decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits and a eight basis point decrease in the average rate of borrowings. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 93 basis point decrease in the average rate of money market accounts, a 72 basis point decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, and a 34 basis point decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income decreased $113,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $149,000 in net gains on sale of investments and $57,000 on sales of loans, partially offset by a slight increase in service charges and other fees of $55,000 and earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $38,000.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, total other income increased $1.3 million, or 51.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to a $672,000 increase in net gains on sale of loans, a $449,000 increase in net gains on sale of investments which resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business, and $147,000 in earnings on bank-owned life insurance.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased $526,000, or 11.5 percent, to $5.1 million when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $262,000 in professional fees, $123,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and $94,000 in other operating expense.  

Other expense for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 increased $2.6 million, or 14.5 percent, to $21.0 million when compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $1.2 million in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings including matters arising out of the Company’s prior restatements, $778,000 in net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense due to the Company’s valuation adjustment for one commercial real estate property, $254,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $235,000 in other operating expenses, and $158,000 in federal deposit insurance premiums.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $2.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in income tax benefit was due to the recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 were 25.5 percent and 22.9 percent, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $212,000, compared to an income tax benefit of $36,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which also resulted from the provision for loan losses of $11.2 million recorded during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Statement of Condition Highlights at September 30, 2021

  • The Company transferred four loans to held-for-sale, at fair value, totaling $32.5 million which resulted in a write-down of $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Three of these loans were subsequently sold for a total of $18.9 million. Of the loans sold, one was on non-accrual totaling $7.5 million and the remaining two were TDRs totaling $11.4 million.
  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 2.46 percent and 1.87 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
  • Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) were 2.62 percent and 1.62 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
  • Total deposits increased $47.3 million, or 5.3 percent, to $938.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $890.9 million at September 30, 2020, primarily driven by increases in money market and interest-bearing demand accounts.
  • Book value per common share amounted to $18.65 at September 30, 2021, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.

Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data
(in thousands, unaudited)

At the quarter ended: 9/30/21  6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20 
Cash and due from depository institutions$99,670 $90,441 $99,358 $83,764 $16,386 
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 36,920  14,513  9,556  25,458  45,053 
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 42,313  34,502  28,899  35,224  31,541 
Investment securities held to maturity 28,507  31,795  25,834  14,161  14,970 
Restricted stock, at cost 7,776  7,896  8,891  9,327  9,622 
Loans Held-for-sale 33,199         
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 902,981  940,735  974,596  990,346  1,026,894 
Other real estate owned 4,961  4,961  5,796  5,796  5,796 
Accrued interest receivable 3,512  3,370  3,598  4,051  3,677 
Operating lease right-of-use-assets 1,796  2,168  2,322  2,479  2,638 
Property and equipment, net 5,777  5,902  6,040  6,154  6,274 
Deferred income taxes, net 3,530  3,389  3,535  3,601  3,680 
Bank-owned life insurance 26,056  25,889  25,725  25,564  25,400 
Other assets 12,145  20,183  12,269  14,999  16,344 
Total assets$1,209,143 $1,185,744 $1,206,419 $1,220,924 $1,208,275 
Deposits$938,159 $907,704 $912,213 $900,465 $890,906 
FHLB advances 90,000  90,000  110,000  130,000  130,000 
Secured borrowings         4,225 
Other borrowings       5,000   
Subordinated debt 24,934  24,895  24,855  24,816  24,776 
Operating lease liabilities 1,830  2,204  2,357  2,512  2,671 
Other liabilities 12,052  12,749  11,143  14,865  15,104 
Shareholders’ equity 142,168  148,192  145,851  143,266  140,593 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,209,143 $1,185,744 $1,206,419 $1,220,924 $1,208,275 

The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition
(in thousands, unaudited)

For the quarter ended: 9/30/21  6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20 
Investment securities$75,004 $71,811 $58,559 $59,135 $57,906 
Interest-bearing cash accounts 26,339  16,914  21,506  21,690  27,996 
Loans 945,457  967,615  990,913  1,032,483  1,045,595 
Allowance for loan losses (11,730) (12,603) (13,037) (12,462) (11,071)
All other assets 165,439  164,288  165,942  123,919  98,155 
Total assets$1,200,509 $1,208,025 $1,223,883 $1,224,765 $1,218,581 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 51,534  52,799  50,327  48,152  49,139 
Interest-bearing deposits 869,914  868,099  866,153  854,649  842,727 
FHLB advances 90,000  99,505  116,889  130,000  130,000 
Other short-term borrowings     3,111  5,918  4,250 
Subordinated debt 24,917  24,877  24,835  24,794  24,760 
Other liabilities 14,907  15,399  17,751  18,689  20,853 
Shareholders’ equity 149,237  147,346  144,817  142,563  146,852 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,200,509 $1,208,025 $1,223,883 $1,224,765 $1,218,581 

Deposits

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended: 9/30/21  6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20 
Demand:               
Non-interest-bearing$53,849 $53,365 $54,210 $49,264 $50,422 
Interest-bearing 336,645  329,372  313,865  303,535  303,682 
Savings 50,582  51,011  49,601  46,531  45,072 
Money market 385,480  359,040  338,100  303,796  277,711 
Time 111,603  114,916  156,437  197,339  214,019 
Total deposits$938,159 $907,704 $912,213 $900,465 $890,906 

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $936.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, resulting in a net decrease of $90.7 million, or (8.80) percent, for the fiscal year. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $11.5 million, or 1.21 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Average loan balances for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, totaled $945.5 million as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 9.58 percent decrease.

At the end of the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the gross loan portfolio, excluding loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 68.9 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.7 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 7.0 percent and consumer loans represented 2.4 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at September 30, 2021, compared to September 30, 2020, primarily reflected decreases of $67.7 million in commercial loans, $43.4 million in residential mortgage loans, $9.0 million in consumer loans, and $5.1 million in construction and development loans.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition, excluding loans-held-for-sale.

(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended: 9/30/21  6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20 
Residential mortgage$198,710 $201,737 $218,165 $232,481 $242,090 
Construction and Development:     
Residential and commercial 61,492  61,484  76,257  73,000  65,703 
Land 2,204  2,253  3,596  3,648  3,110 
Total construction and development 63,696  63,737  79,853  76,648  68,813 
Commercial:     
Commercial real estate 426,915  478,032  482,611  478,808  495,398 
Farmland 10,297  10,335  7,344  7,378  7,517 
Multi-family 66,332  66,725  67,122  67,457  67,767 
Commercial and industrial 115,246  97,955  94,706  101,852  116,584 
Other 10,954  10,896  9,927  10,010  10,142 
Total commercial 629,744  663,943  661,710  665,505  697,408 
Consumer:     
Home equity lines of credit 13,491  12,822  15,936  16,389  17,128 
Second mortgages 5,884  7,039  8,114  9,097  10,711 
Other 2,299  2,372  2,650  2,388  2,851 
Total consumer 21,674  22,233  26,700  27,874  30,690 
Total loans 913,824  951,650  986,428  1,002,508  1,039,001 
Deferred loan costs, net 629  685  769  873  326 
Allowance for loan losses (11,472) (11,600) (12,601) (13,035) (12,433)
Loans Receivable, net$902,981 $940,735 $974,596 $990,346 $1,026,894 

At September 30, 2021, the Company had $126.8 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans totaled $24.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to the addition of one $13.6 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard, partially offset by one $4.2 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard that returned to accrual status as of September 30, 2021.

The total portfolio of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2021 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $21.1 million, one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.5 million, 10 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $879,000, and nine consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $301,000.

At September 30, 2021, NPAs totaled $29.8 million, or 2.46 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The increase in NPAs is due to the increase in non-accrual loans as described above. OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $5.8 million at September 30, 2020.

Performing TDR loans were $17.6 million at September 30, 2021, and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. As stated above, the increase is primarily related to one $4.2 million commercial real estate loan that returned to accruing status and as such is now classified as a performing TDR as of September 30, 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/21  6/30/21  3/31/21  12/31/20  9/30/20 
Non-accrual loans(1)$24,813 $23,547 $22,281 $16,240 $16,730 
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing   212  765  775  58 
Total non-performing loans 24,813  23,759  23,046  17,015  16,788 
OREO 4,961  4,961  5,796  5,796  5,796 
Total NPAs$29,774 $28,720 $28,842 $22,811 $22,584 
Performing TDR loans$17,601 $23,352 $22,697 $16,229 $13,418 
      
NPAs / total assets 2.46% 2.42% 2.39% 1.87% 1.87%
Non-performing loans / total loans 2.62% 2.50% 2.34% 1.70% 1.62%
Net charge-off (recoveries) 10,754  1,001  434  (52) 6,034 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /average loans(2) 4.55% 0.41% 0.18% -0.02% 2.31%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.21% 1.22% 1.28% 1.30% 1.22%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 46.2% 48.8% 54.7% 76.6% 74.1%
      
Total assets 1,209,143  1,185,744  1,206,419  1,220,924  1,208,275 
Total gross loans 947,023  951,650  986,428  1,002,508  1,039,001 
Average loans 945,457  967,615  990,913  1,032,483  1,045,595 
Allowance for loan losses 11,472  11,600  12,601  13,035  12,433 
____________________
(1)  Includes one commercial real estate loan totaling approximately $7.5 million which was sold subsequent to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
(2)  Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 amounted to approximately $11.5 million, or 1.21 percent of total loans, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021 the Company recorded charge-offs of $10.8 million primarily related to the write-down on loans transferred to held-for-sale.

Capital

At September 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $142.2 million, or 11.8 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.6 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company’s capital position continues to exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association (“Malvern Bank”), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.  The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base. 

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual Reports Filed on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and the effects on general economic conditions. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; the economy , and particularly commercial real estate markets may be affected; there may be high levels of unemployment , loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially commercial real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.


MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

 September 30, 2021  September 30, 2020
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)(unaudited)   
ASSETS     
Cash and due from depository institutions$99,670  $16,386 
Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 36,920   45,053 
Total cash and cash equivalents 136,590   61,439 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $42,256 and $31,658 at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 42,313   31,541 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $28,913 and $15,608 at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 28,507   14,970 
Restricted stock, at cost 7,776   9,622 
Loans Held-for-sale 33,199    
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 902,981   1,026,894 
Other real estate owned 4,961   5,796 
Accrued interest receivable 3,512   3,677 
Operating lease right-of-use-assets 1,796   2,638 
Property and equipment, net 5,777   6,274 
Deferred income taxes, net 3,530   3,680 
Bank-owned life insurance 26,056   25,400 
Other assets 12,145   16,344 
Total assets$1,209,143  $1,208,275 
LIABILITIES     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing$53,849  $50,422 
Interest-bearing 884,310   840,484 
Total deposits 938,159   890,906 
FHLB advances 90,000   130,000 
Secured borrowings    4,225 
Subordinated debt 24,934   24,776 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,022   1,741 
Accrued interest payable 572   728 
Operating lease liabilities 1,830   2,671 
Other liabilities 10,458   12,635 
Total liabilities 1,066,975   1,067,682 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued     
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2020 76   76 
Additional paid in capital 85,524   85,127 
Retained earnings 60,296   60,388 
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (901)  (1,047)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 36   (1,088)
Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (2,863)  (2,863)
Total shareholders’ equity 142,168   140,593 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,209,143  $1,208,275 


MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except for share data) 2021   2020   2021   2020 
(unaudited)           
Interest and Dividend Income           
Loans, including fees$8,330  $9,815  $36,370  $41,441 
Investment securities, taxable 403   349   1,449   1,048 
Investment securities, tax-exempt 30   24   107   124 
Dividends, restricted stock 89   137   459   631 
Interest-bearing cash accounts 10   15   31   1,063 
Total Interest and Dividend Income 8,862   10,340   38,416   44,307 
Interest Expense           
Deposits 1,240   2,610   6,748   12,846 
Short-term borrowings                          48    
Long-term borrowings 415   628   2,029   2,898 
Subordinated debt 382   382   1,531   1,531 
Total Interest Expense 2,037   3,620   10,356   17,275 
Net interest income 6,825   6,720   28,060   27,032 
Provision for Loan Losses 10,626   7,400   11,176   10,610 
Net Interest Income (loss) after Provision for Loan Losses (3,801)  (680)  16,884   16,422 
Other Income           
Service charges and other fees 313   258   1,323   1,316 
Rental income-other 54   54   217   217 
Net gains on sale of investments    149   779   330 
Net gains on sale of loans 45   102   788   116 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 167   129   656   509 
Total Other Income 579   692   3,763   2,488 
Other Expense           
Salaries and employee benefits 2,337   2,214   9,143   8,889 
Occupancy expense 542   560   2,198   2,309 
Federal deposit insurance premium 77   76   313   155 
Advertising 33   32   109   119 
Data processing 332   280   1,267   1,105 
Professional fees 790   528   3,178   1,995 
Net other real estate owned expense    (11)  866   88 
Pennsylvania shares tax 169   169   678   678 
Other operating expenses 804   710   3,199   2,964 
Total Other Expense 5,084   4,558   20,951   18,302 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (8,306)  (4,546)  (304)  608 
Income tax benefit (2,116)  (1,043)  (212)  (36)
Net Income (loss)$(6,190) $(3,503) $(92) $644 
Earnings (loss) per common share           
Basic$(0.82) $(0.46) $(0.01) $0.08 
Diluted$(0.82) $(0.46) $(0.01) $0.08 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding           
Basic 7,548,958   7,522,199   7,537,408   7,597,528 
Diluted 7,550,766   7,522,360   7,538,116   7,597,726 


MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

 Three Months Ended
 Three Months Ended
 Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)9/30/2021
 6/30/2021
 9/30/2020
(unaudited)        
Statements of Operations Data        
Interest income$        8,862  $        9,419  $10,340 
Interest expense         2,037           2,290           3,620 
Net interest income 6,825   7,129           6,720 
Provision for loan losses 10,626   -   7,400 
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses         (3,801)          7,129           (680)
Other income         579           793           692 
Other expense         5,084           5,832   4,558 
Income (loss) before income tax expense         (8,306)          2,090   (4,546)
Income tax expense (benefit) (2,116)  489   (1,043)
Net income (loss)$        (6,190) $        1,601  $        (3,503)
Earnings (loss) (per Common Share)        
Basic$(0.82) $0.21  $(0.46)
Diluted$(0.82) $0.21  $(0.46)
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)        
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value$42,313  $34,502  $31,541 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $28,913, $32,355, and $15,608, respectively) 28,507   31,795   14,970 
Loans Held-for-sale 33,199       
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 902,981   940,735   1,026,894 
Total assets 1,209,143   1,185,744   1,208,275 
Deposits 938,159   907,704   890,906 
FHLB advances 90,000   90,000   130,000 
Secured Borrowings       4,225 
Subordinated debt 24,934   24,895   24,776 
Shareholders' equity 142,168   148,192   140,593 
Common Shares Dividend Data         
Cash dividends$-  $-  $- 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding        
Basic 7,548,958   7,545,371   7,522,199 
Diluted 7,550,766   7,546,200   7,522,360 
Operating Ratios        
Return on average assets (2.06%)  0.53%  (1.15%)
Return on average equity (16.59%)  4.35%  (9.54%)
Average equity / average assets 12.43%  12.20%  12.05%
Book value per common share (period-end)$18.65  $19.44  $18.47 
Non-Financial Information (Period-End)        
Common shareholders of record 379   380   385 
Full-time equivalent staff 81   80   82 


