Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company recorded a net loss of ($6.2) million, or ($0.82) per fully diluted common share, compared with a net loss of ($3.5) million, or ($0.46) per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net loss and decrease in diluted earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2020 were primarily attributable to the recording of provision for loan losses of $10.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from the write-down to fair value of four commercial real estate loans that were transferred to held-for-sale, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was (2.06) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to (1.15) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was (16.59) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with (9.54) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of ($92,000), or ($0.01) per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $644,000, or $0.08 per fully diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Annualized ROAA was (0.01) percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.05 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Annualized ROAE was (0.06) percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared with 0.45 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company disposed of three of the commercial real estate loans previously transferred to held-for-sale, with an aggregate book balance of $29.3 million to improve its credit and asset quality. Included in these loans was one non-accrual commercial real estate loan totaling approximately $12.2 million and two trouble debt restructured (“TDR”) commercial real estate loans totaling $17.1 million. These loans were transferred to held-for-sale at the sale price fair value of $18.9 million on September 30, 2021, totaling a net charge down of approximately $10.8 million, and then subsequently sold. There was one additional non-accrual commercial real estate loan transferred to held-for-sale at September 30, 2021, with an aggregate book balance of $13.6 million. The Company is pursuing a sale strategy for this loan that is secured by property in the New York metropolitan area. There can be no assurance that a sale can be consummated, or that a sale can be consummated at the carrying value of the loan, as market and sales prices are subject to various factors; any sale at an amount less than the carrying value could result in a loss and affect the Company’s net income.

When excluding the loans sold as outlined above, non-accrual loans total $17.3 million, including one commercial real estate loan held-for-sale with an aggregate book balance of $13.6 million and one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.5 million, 10 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $879,000, and nine consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $301,000. Also, TDR loans total $6.2 million, including 12 residential mortgage loans totaling $2.5 million, five commercial loans totaling $3.6 million, and three consumer loans totaling $78,000.

“Disposing of these loans was a necessary step towards formulating a stronger company by allowing management to shift its core focus from credit resolution to the continued implementation of the Company’s business plan. It also positions the Company to return to profitability and provides the potential to grow earnings in future periods,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we stated last quarter, improving asset quality is a top priority,” continued Mr. Weagley.

Statement of Operations Highlights at September 30, 2021

The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from the write-down of four loans that were transferred to held-for-sale, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded provision for loan losses of $11.2 million compared to $10.6 million recorded for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.





Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 23 basis points to 2.61 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 2.38 percent for the prior year’s quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was driven by a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets.





Total interest expense decreased $6.9 million, or (40.1) percent, to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which resulted primarily from the reduction of costs on interest-bearing deposits.





Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 3.8 percent, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which primarily resulted from a decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits.





Diluted and basic earnings (loss) per share decreased nine basis points to $(0.01) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.08 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The decreases are primarily attributable to the provision of loan losses expense of $10.6 million recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Linked Quarter Financial Ratios

(unaudited)



As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Return on average assets (1) (2.06%) 0.53% 0.73% 0.74% (1.15%) Return on average equity (1) (16.59%) 4.35% 6.14% 6.38% (9.54%) Net interest margin (1) 2.61% 2.70% 2.54% 2.62% 2.38% Loans / deposits ratio 97.41% 104.84% 108.14% 111.33% 116.62% Shareholders' equity / total assets 11.76% 12.50% 12.09% 11.73% 11.64% Efficiency ratio 68.7% 73.6% 63.5% 58.3% 61.5% Book value per common share $18.65 $19.44 $19.17 $18.83 $18.47 ____________________ (1) Annualized.







Linked Quarter Income Statement Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the quarter ended: 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Net interest income $ 6,825 $ 7,129 $ 6,802 $ 7,304 $ 6,720 Provision for loan losses 10,626 - - 550 7,400 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses (3,801 ) 7,129 6,802 6,754 (680 ) Other income 579 793 1,167 1,224 692 Other expense 5,084 5,832 5,063 4,972 4,558 Income (loss) before income tax expense (8,306 ) 2,090 2,906 3,006 (4,546 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (2,116 ) 489 682 733 (1,043 ) Net income (loss) $ (6,190 ) $ 1,601 $ 2,224 $ 2,273 $ (3,503 ) (Loss) Earnings per common share Basic (0.82 ) 0.21 0.30 0.30 (0.46 ) Diluted (0.82 ) 0.21 0.30 0.30 (0.46 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,548,958 7,545,371 7,529,408 7,525,808 7,522,199 Diluted 7,550,766 7,546,200 7,530,151 7,526,376 7,522,360

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $105,000, or 1.6 percent, from $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, NIM increased by 23 basis points to 2.61 percent, as compared to 2.38 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 67 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 62 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $28.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.0 million, or 3.8 percent, from $27.0 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, NIM increased by 32 basis points to 2.62 percent, as compared to 2.30 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Consistent with the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this increase was primarily driven by the 71 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 66 basis points compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, total interest income was $8.9 million and $10.3 million, respectively. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 27 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 3.39 percent when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to the decrease in average loan balances and average yield on loans and an adjustment to non-accrual interest on charged off loans of $347,000.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, total interest income was $38.4 million, a decrease of $5.9 million, or (13.3) percent, from $44.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 20 basis points to 3.58 percent when compared to the same period in 2020 as average balances and average yields on loans decreased.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, interest expense decreased by $1.6 million, or (43.7) percent, to $2.0 million, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 62 basis points to 0.83 percent compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decline reflects a 67 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

Total interest expense decreased by $6.9 million, or (40.1) percent, to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.03 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, from 1.69 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. This reduction primarily reflects a 71 basis point decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits and a eight basis point decrease in the average rate of borrowings. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 93 basis point decrease in the average rate of money market accounts, a 72 basis point decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, and a 34 basis point decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income decreased $113,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $149,000 in net gains on sale of investments and $57,000 on sales of loans, partially offset by a slight increase in service charges and other fees of $55,000 and earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $38,000.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, total other income increased $1.3 million, or 51.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to a $672,000 increase in net gains on sale of loans, a $449,000 increase in net gains on sale of investments which resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business, and $147,000 in earnings on bank-owned life insurance.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased $526,000, or 11.5 percent, to $5.1 million when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $262,000 in professional fees, $123,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and $94,000 in other operating expense.

Other expense for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 increased $2.6 million, or 14.5 percent, to $21.0 million when compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $1.2 million in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings including matters arising out of the Company’s prior restatements, $778,000 in net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense due to the Company’s valuation adjustment for one commercial real estate property, $254,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $235,000 in other operating expenses, and $158,000 in federal deposit insurance premiums.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $2.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in income tax benefit was due to the recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 were 25.5 percent and 22.9 percent, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $212,000, compared to an income tax benefit of $36,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which also resulted from the provision for loan losses of $11.2 million recorded during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Statement of Condition Highlights at September 30, 2021

The Company transferred four loans to held-for-sale, at fair value, totaling $32.5 million which resulted in a write-down of $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Three of these loans were subsequently sold for a total of $18.9 million. Of the loans sold, one was on non-accrual totaling $7.5 million and the remaining two were TDRs totaling $11.4 million.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 2.46 percent and 1.87 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) were 2.62 percent and 1.62 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Total deposits increased $47.3 million, or 5.3 percent, to $938.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $890.9 million at September 30, 2020, primarily driven by increases in money market and interest-bearing demand accounts.

Book value per common share amounted to $18.65 at September 30, 2021, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.



Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data

(in thousands, unaudited)

At the quarter ended: 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Cash and due from depository institutions $ 99,670 $ 90,441 $ 99,358 $ 83,764 $ 16,386 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 36,920 14,513 9,556 25,458 45,053 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 42,313 34,502 28,899 35,224 31,541 Investment securities held to maturity 28,507 31,795 25,834 14,161 14,970 Restricted stock, at cost 7,776 7,896 8,891 9,327 9,622 Loans Held-for-sale 33,199 — — — — Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 902,981 940,735 974,596 990,346 1,026,894 Other real estate owned 4,961 4,961 5,796 5,796 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 3,512 3,370 3,598 4,051 3,677 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 1,796 2,168 2,322 2,479 2,638 Property and equipment, net 5,777 5,902 6,040 6,154 6,274 Deferred income taxes, net 3,530 3,389 3,535 3,601 3,680 Bank-owned life insurance 26,056 25,889 25,725 25,564 25,400 Other assets 12,145 20,183 12,269 14,999 16,344 Total assets $ 1,209,143 $ 1,185,744 $ 1,206,419 $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275 Deposits $ 938,159 $ 907,704 $ 912,213 $ 900,465 $ 890,906 FHLB advances 90,000 90,000 110,000 130,000 130,000 Secured borrowings — — — — 4,225 Other borrowings — — — 5,000 — Subordinated debt 24,934 24,895 24,855 24,816 24,776 Operating lease liabilities 1,830 2,204 2,357 2,512 2,671 Other liabilities 12,052 12,749 11,143 14,865 15,104 Shareholders’ equity 142,168 148,192 145,851 143,266 140,593 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,209,143 $ 1,185,744 $ 1,206,419 $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275

The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition

(in thousands, unaudited)



For the quarter ended: 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Investment securities $ 75,004 $ 71,811 $ 58,559 $ 59,135 $ 57,906 Interest-bearing cash accounts 26,339 16,914 21,506 21,690 27,996 Loans 945,457 967,615 990,913 1,032,483 1,045,595 Allowance for loan losses (11,730 ) (12,603 ) (13,037 ) (12,462 ) (11,071 ) All other assets 165,439 164,288 165,942 123,919 98,155 Total assets $ 1,200,509 $ 1,208,025 $ 1,223,883 $ 1,224,765 $ 1,218,581 Non-interest-bearing deposits 51,534 52,799 50,327 48,152 49,139 Interest-bearing deposits 869,914 868,099 866,153 854,649 842,727 FHLB advances 90,000 99,505 116,889 130,000 130,000 Other short-term borrowings — — 3,111 5,918 4,250 Subordinated debt 24,917 24,877 24,835 24,794 24,760 Other liabilities 14,907 15,399 17,751 18,689 20,853 Shareholders’ equity 149,237 147,346 144,817 142,563 146,852 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,200,509 $ 1,208,025 $ 1,223,883 $ 1,224,765 $ 1,218,581

Deposits

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended: 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Demand: Non-interest-bearing $ 53,849 $ 53,365 $ 54,210 $ 49,264 $ 50,422 Interest-bearing 336,645 329,372 313,865 303,535 303,682 Savings 50,582 51,011 49,601 46,531 45,072 Money market 385,480 359,040 338,100 303,796 277,711 Time 111,603 114,916 156,437 197,339 214,019 Total deposits $ 938,159 $ 907,704 $ 912,213 $ 900,465 $ 890,906

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $936.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, resulting in a net decrease of $90.7 million, or (8.80) percent, for the fiscal year. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $11.5 million, or 1.21 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Average loan balances for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, totaled $945.5 million as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 9.58 percent decrease.

At the end of the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the gross loan portfolio, excluding loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 68.9 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.7 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 7.0 percent and consumer loans represented 2.4 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at September 30, 2021, compared to September 30, 2020, primarily reflected decreases of $67.7 million in commercial loans, $43.4 million in residential mortgage loans, $9.0 million in consumer loans, and $5.1 million in construction and development loans.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition, excluding loans-held-for-sale.

(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended: 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Residential mortgage $ 198,710 $ 201,737 $ 218,165 $ 232,481 $ 242,090 Construction and Development: Residential and commercial 61,492 61,484 76,257 73,000 65,703 Land 2,204 2,253 3,596 3,648 3,110 Total construction and development 63,696 63,737 79,853 76,648 68,813 Commercial: Commercial real estate 426,915 478,032 482,611 478,808 495,398 Farmland 10,297 10,335 7,344 7,378 7,517 Multi-family 66,332 66,725 67,122 67,457 67,767 Commercial and industrial 115,246 97,955 94,706 101,852 116,584 Other 10,954 10,896 9,927 10,010 10,142 Total commercial 629,744 663,943 661,710 665,505 697,408 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit 13,491 12,822 15,936 16,389 17,128 Second mortgages 5,884 7,039 8,114 9,097 10,711 Other 2,299 2,372 2,650 2,388 2,851 Total consumer 21,674 22,233 26,700 27,874 30,690 Total loans 913,824 951,650 986,428 1,002,508 1,039,001 Deferred loan costs, net 629 685 769 873 326 Allowance for loan losses (11,472 ) (11,600 ) (12,601 ) (13,035 ) (12,433 ) Loans Receivable, net $ 902,981 $ 940,735 $ 974,596 $ 990,346 $ 1,026,894

At September 30, 2021, the Company had $126.8 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans totaled $24.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to the addition of one $13.6 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard, partially offset by one $4.2 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard that returned to accrual status as of September 30, 2021.

The total portfolio of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2021 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $21.1 million, one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.5 million, 10 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $879,000, and nine consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $301,000.

At September 30, 2021, NPAs totaled $29.8 million, or 2.46 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The increase in NPAs is due to the increase in non-accrual loans as described above. OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $5.8 million at September 30, 2020.

Performing TDR loans were $17.6 million at September 30, 2021, and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. As stated above, the increase is primarily related to one $4.2 million commercial real estate loan that returned to accruing status and as such is now classified as a performing TDR as of September 30, 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Non-accrual loans(1) $ 24,813 $ 23,547 $ 22,281 $ 16,240 $ 16,730 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing — 212 765 775 58 Total non-performing loans 24,813 23,759 23,046 17,015 16,788 OREO 4,961 4,961 5,796 5,796 5,796 Total NPAs $ 29,774 $ 28,720 $ 28,842 $ 22,811 $ 22,584 Performing TDR loans $ 17,601 $ 23,352 $ 22,697 $ 16,229 $ 13,418 NPAs / total assets 2.46 % 2.42 % 2.39 % 1.87 % 1.87 % Non-performing loans / total loans 2.62 % 2.50 % 2.34 % 1.70 % 1.62 % Net charge-off (recoveries) 10,754 1,001 434 (52 ) 6,034 Net charge-offs (recoveries) /average loans(2) 4.55 % 0.41 % 0.18 % -0.02 % 2.31 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 46.2 % 48.8 % 54.7 % 76.6 % 74.1 % Total assets 1,209,143 1,185,744 1,206,419 1,220,924 1,208,275 Total gross loans 947,023 951,650 986,428 1,002,508 1,039,001 Average loans 945,457 967,615 990,913 1,032,483 1,045,595 Allowance for loan losses 11,472 11,600 12,601 13,035 12,433 ____________________ (1) Includes one commercial real estate loan totaling approximately $7.5 million which was sold subsequent to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. (2) Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 amounted to approximately $11.5 million, or 1.21 percent of total loans, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



During the quarter ended September 30, 2021 the Company recorded charge-offs of $10.8 million primarily related to the write-down on loans transferred to held-for-sale.

Capital

At September 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $142.2 million, or 11.8 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.6 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company’s capital position continues to exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association (“Malvern Bank”), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com . For information regarding Malvern Bank, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual Reports Filed on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and the effects on general economic conditions. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; the economy , and particularly commercial real estate markets may be affected; there may be high levels of unemployment , loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially commercial real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.



MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from depository institutions $ 99,670 $ 16,386 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 36,920 45,053 Total cash and cash equivalents 136,590 61,439 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $42,256 and $31,658 at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 42,313 31,541 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $28,913 and $15,608 at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 28,507 14,970 Restricted stock, at cost 7,776 9,622 Loans Held-for-sale 33,199 — Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 902,981 1,026,894 Other real estate owned 4,961 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 3,512 3,677 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 1,796 2,638 Property and equipment, net 5,777 6,274 Deferred income taxes, net 3,530 3,680 Bank-owned life insurance 26,056 25,400 Other assets 12,145 16,344 Total assets $ 1,209,143 $ 1,208,275 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 53,849 $ 50,422 Interest-bearing 884,310 840,484 Total deposits 938,159 890,906 FHLB advances 90,000 130,000 Secured borrowings — 4,225 Subordinated debt 24,934 24,776 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,022 1,741 Accrued interest payable 572 728 Operating lease liabilities 1,830 2,671 Other liabilities 10,458 12,635 Total liabilities 1,066,975 1,067,682 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2020 76 76 Additional paid in capital 85,524 85,127 Retained earnings 60,296 60,388 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (901 ) (1,047 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 36 (1,088 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (2,863 ) (2,863 ) Total shareholders’ equity 142,168 140,593 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,209,143 $ 1,208,275



MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in thousands, except for share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 8,330 $ 9,815 $ 36,370 $ 41,441 Investment securities, taxable 403 349 1,449 1,048 Investment securities, tax-exempt 30 24 107 124 Dividends, restricted stock 89 137 459 631 Interest-bearing cash accounts 10 15 31 1,063 Total Interest and Dividend Income 8,862 10,340 38,416 44,307 Interest Expense Deposits 1,240 2,610 6,748 12,846 Short-term borrowings — — 48 — Long-term borrowings 415 628 2,029 2,898 Subordinated debt 382 382 1,531 1,531 Total Interest Expense 2,037 3,620 10,356 17,275 Net interest income 6,825 6,720 28,060 27,032 Provision for Loan Losses 10,626 7,400 11,176 10,610 Net Interest Income (loss) after Provision for Loan Losses (3,801 ) (680 ) 16,884 16,422 Other Income Service charges and other fees 313 258 1,323 1,316 Rental income-other 54 54 217 217 Net gains on sale of investments — 149 779 330 Net gains on sale of loans 45 102 788 116 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 167 129 656 509 Total Other Income 579 692 3,763 2,488 Other Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,337 2,214 9,143 8,889 Occupancy expense 542 560 2,198 2,309 Federal deposit insurance premium 77 76 313 155 Advertising 33 32 109 119 Data processing 332 280 1,267 1,105 Professional fees 790 528 3,178 1,995 Net other real estate owned expense — (11 ) 866 88 Pennsylvania shares tax 169 169 678 678 Other operating expenses 804 710 3,199 2,964 Total Other Expense 5,084 4,558 20,951 18,302 Income (loss) before income tax expense (8,306 ) (4,546 ) (304 ) 608 Income tax benefit (2,116 ) (1,043 ) (212 ) (36 ) Net Income (loss) $ (6,190 ) $ (3,503 ) $ (92 ) $ 644 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.82 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 Diluted $ (0.82 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,548,958 7,522,199 7,537,408 7,597,528 Diluted 7,550,766 7,522,360 7,538,116 7,597,726



MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

(unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 8,862 $ 9,419 $ 10,340 Interest expense 2,037 2,290 3,620 Net interest income 6,825 7,129 6,720 Provision for loan losses 10,626 - 7,400 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses (3,801 ) 7,129 (680 ) Other income 579 793 692 Other expense 5,084 5,832 4,558 Income (loss) before income tax expense (8,306 ) 2,090 (4,546 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (2,116 ) 489 (1,043 ) Net income (loss) $ (6,190 ) $ 1,601 $ (3,503 ) Earnings (loss) (per Common Share) Basic $ (0.82 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ (0.82 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.46 ) Statements of Condition Data (Period-End) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 42,313 $ 34,502 $ 31,541 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $28,913, $32,355, and $15,608, respectively) 28,507 31,795 14,970 Loans Held-for-sale 33,199 — — Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 902,981 940,735 1,026,894 Total assets 1,209,143 1,185,744 1,208,275 Deposits 938,159 907,704 890,906 FHLB advances 90,000 90,000 130,000 Secured Borrowings — — 4,225 Subordinated debt 24,934 24,895 24,776 Shareholders' equity 142,168 148,192 140,593 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ - $ - $ - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,548,958 7,545,371 7,522,199 Diluted 7,550,766 7,546,200 7,522,360 Operating Ratios Return on average assets (2.06 %) 0.53 % (1.15 %) Return on average equity (16.59 %) 4.35 % (9.54 %) Average equity / average assets 12.43 % 12.20 % 12.05 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 18.65 $ 19.44 $ 18.47 Non-Financial Information (Period-End) Common shareholders of record 379 380 385 Full-time equivalent staff 81 80 82



Investor Contacts:

Joseph D. Gangemi

Corporate Investor Relations

610-695-3676

Investor Relations Contact:

Nathanial Jordan

610-695-3646