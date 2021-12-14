The phenolic resin market is estimated to be USD 11.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%

New York, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Phenolic Resin Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04684228/?utm_source=GNW

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the wood adhesive segment. With the presence of growing economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia, the demand for phenolic resins in region is expected to increase significantly.



Resol is the largest type of phenolic resin

Resol is the preferred type of phenolic resin used in various end-use industries due to their cost effectiveness, enhanced properties and a wide range of applications.Some of the major applications of resol resin are exterior plywood-oriented strand board (OSB), engineered laminated composite lumber (LCL), engineered woods, and adhesives.



Rising demand from the automotive and building & construction industries contributes to the growing demand for resol resin across the globe.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for phenolic resin

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing phenolic resin market.The growth of the APAC phenolic resin market can be attributed to the growing investment in building & construction, and automotive industry in the region.



Additionally, Phenolic resin manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is the strongest regional market.China is the leading producer and consumer of phenolic resins in the region.



Other major markets in the region are emerging economies such as Japan, India, and Thailand.



The key companies profiled in this report for the phenolic resin market include Bakelite Synthetics (U.S), Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited (Japan), SI Group Inc. (U.S), Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd., (China), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (U.S), BASF SE (Germany), Georgia-Pacific Chemicals’ (U.S), DIC Corp (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (U.S), Akrochem Corporation (U.S).



