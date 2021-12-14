Mine Launches Biomass Eco Mining Business, Utilizing Renewable Heavy Oil

BANGKOK, Thailand, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mine launches a biomass eco mining business that utilizes the world's first Mine Filter and they power a generator by renewable heavy oil with the Mine Filter.



Inexpensive renewable heavy oil has impurities, so generally speaking, it is difficult to use it in a diesel generator. However, by passing it through the Mine Filter (patented technology product), Mine has succeeded in not only removing impurities of 3 microns or less, but also utilizing renewable heavy oil in a diesel generator.

Rather than using gas oil for mining, they reduce power generation costs to less than one-third by using inexpensive renewable heavy oil.

Significantly Improved Profitability with Mine Filter

In the mining business, there is a break-even line according to the cost such as electricity bill. In the market of crypto assets with volatile prices, the higher the cost, the more likely it is to have a loss if the coin price goes down, but since Mine has lower costs than mining in China, they are significantly improving the profitability of the mining business. Even when the coin price rises, they can secure a lot of profit because the mining cost is low.

Eco Mining Platform 2.0

At Mine, as an attempt to reduce decarbonization and CO2 emissions, which are the world's current trends, they are working to generate hydrogen from water to generate electricity and operate mining machines.

It will take some time before it is realized because it is the stage before verifying whether the mining machine works in collaboration with a company that has a track record of stable operation for more than 10 years, which can generate hydrogen from water and operate the generator.

However, if the experiment goes successful, it will not be necessary to purchase even renewable heavy oil, and it is possible to further reduce the cost of mining by using natural water.

About Mine Co.,Ltd

Mine's business entity adopts a completely new method called "Eco Mining Platform", which is the one and only in the world.

The factory is already in operation, and in addition to mining in-house, they have also started a business to rent space for placing other companies’ machines and a renewable energy private power generation system. The biggest feature is the Mine Filter device.

