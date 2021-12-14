Global Vaccine Market Report 2021: Market is Valued at $187 Billion in 2021, with COVID-19 Vaccines Contributing $137 billion

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccines Market by Indication, Route of Administration, Type, Valence - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vaccines Market by Indication (Pneumococcal, Influenza, Rotavirus, Hepatitis, COVID-19), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), Type (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Subunit Vaccines), Valence (Multivalent, Monovalent) - Forecast to 2028



The global vaccines market is valued at $187 billion in 2021, with COVID-19 vaccines contributing $137 billion.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The vaccine market's growth is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of diseases, technological advancements in the vaccines industry, increasing government initiatives towards immunization, and a strong pipeline for vaccines.

In addition, emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the vaccines market. However, product recalls and inadequate access to vaccines are the key factors expected to hinder the growth of the vaccines market.



Based on the disease indication, in 2021, the COVID-19 vaccines segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the total vaccines market. With the rise in coronavirus cases globally, joint efforts by organizations and companies to speed up vaccine development are contributing to the large share. This is followed by the pneumococcal vaccines segment.



Based on the type the subunit and conjugate vaccines segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global vaccines market in 2021 due to long term immunity and high safety and stability compared to other antigens, and easy self-administration by the patient. However, the inactivated vaccines are expected to grow at the highest CAGR as the COVID-19 pandemic contributes to it because many of the Covid-19 vaccines launched contain the inactivated antigen.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the vaccines market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global vaccines market in 2021, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the global vaccines market are

Sanofi

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Strong Product Pipeline for Vaccines

4.2.1.2. Increasing Government Focus on Immunization Programs

4.2.1.3. Technological Advancements in Vaccine Administration

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Costs Involved in Vaccine Development

4.2.2.2. Long Timelines of Vaccine Manufacturing

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rising Prevalence of Diseases

4.2.3.2. Growing Focus on Therapeutic Vaccines

4.2.3.3. Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

4.2.3.4. Increasing Use of Adjuvants in Vaccines

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Product Recalls

4.2.4.2. Inadequate Access to Vaccines



5. Industry Analysis

5.1. Regulatory Analysis

5.2. Pipeline Analysis

5.3. Unmet Needs Analysis

5.4. Pricing Analysis, by Region



6. Global Vaccines Market, by Indication

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pneumococcal Disease

6.3. Influenza

6.4. Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

6.5. Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTP)

6.6. Meningococcal Disease

6.7. Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

6.8. Rotavirus

6.9. Poliomyelitis (Polio)

6.10. Hepatitis

6.11. Other Indications



7. Global Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Intramuscular (IM)

7.3. Subcutaneous (SC)

7.4. Oral

7.5. Other Routes of Administration



8. Global Vaccines Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Subunit & Conjugate Vaccines

8.3. Inactivated Vaccines

8.4. Live-Attenuated Vaccines

8.5. Toxoid Vaccines

8.6. Combination Vaccines



9. Global Vaccines Market, by Valence

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Multivalent Vaccines

9.3. Monovalent Vaccines



10. Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Prevalence

10.3. COVID-19 Market Size & Forecast

10.4. Initiatives for Coronavirus Vaccine Development

10.5. Authorized Vaccines & Phase 3 Vaccine Candidates

10.6. COVID-19 Vaccine Pipeline Analysis

10.7. Purchase Data for COVID-19 Vaccines

10.8. Vaccination Coverage



11. Global Vaccines Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Market Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Business Overview

13.2. Financial Overview

13.3. Product Portfolio

13.4. Product Pipeline

13.5. Strategic Developments



