Global Barley Flakes Market to Reach US$ 9,382.1 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global barley flakes market was valued at US$ 6,800 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Barley Flakes Market:

Over the past few years, barley flakes have found a wide range of applications in the food industry including breakfast cereals, biscuits, energy bars, cookies, and bread, owing to its easy digestible property. Moreover, these flakes are capable of providing excellent nutritional properties with high dietary fiber content as compared to conventional cereals, including wheat and cornflakes. These factors are expected to encourage consumers to include barley flakes in their daily meals in order to gain a sustainable healthy diet to prevent chronic health issues. The regular consumption of these barley flakes results in improving metabolic activity and reducing the risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. As a result, processed snacks manufacturers are shifting their focus to healthy and sustainable ingredients for preparing snacks. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 95 million people in the U.S. aged 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200mg/dL. Increasing concerns over adverse effects associated with cholesterol level in human body are expected to promote the barley flakes consumption. Barley flakes are preferred choice among the consumers owing to their low price and easy availability through various channels including brick and mortar stores and e-commerce portals.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global barley flakes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Growing awareness regarding the harmful effects associated with the inorganic barley crops owing to the presence of various artificial preservatives and chemicals, including fertilizers, antibiotics, pesticides, and other related chemicals, is expected to boost the global barley flakes market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global barley flakes market include King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Honeyville, Inc., Nestlé, Kellogg, Cereal Food Manufacturing Company, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Food, Rude Health, Naturally Yours, Gaurang Foods, VLS Foods Pvt. Ltd., VEE GREEN ORGANIC LIFE CARE PRIVATE LIMITED, Nith River Milling, and Hodmedod's British Pulses & Grains.

Key players are focusing on implementing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in January 2020, Rude Health, a U.K. based snacks, cereals, and drinks manufacturer, introduced an organic breakfast cereal for the health-conscious customers under the brand name ‘Naked Barley Porridge’. The company aims at providing a wheat-free organic products, 100% naked barley flakes. These product launches are expected to remain one of the key market trends over the next few years.

Market Segmentation:

Global Barley Flakes Market, By Product Type:

Conventional Organic

Global Barley Flakes Market, By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Hypermarket Online



Global Barley Flakes Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country:



Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Rest of Middle East Africa By Country: North Africa Central Africa South Africa







