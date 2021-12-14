U.S. 60-80 Feet Motorized Yacht Charter Market to Reach $803.7 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market generated $215.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $803.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in number of private islands on cruise itineraries, surge in number of high net worth individuals, and shift toward alternative sources of energy, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the U.S. 60-80 Feet motorized yacht charter market. However, high cost associated with yacht charter and several environmental concerns associated with boating restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increased involvement of intermediaries & hybrid business models, changes in yacht infrastructure, and rise in trend of yacht tourism present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report (83 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14694

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in nationwide lockdown and a temporary halt of production facilities to prevent further spread, which impacted the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market negatively.

The boats and engine manufacturing companies also happened to incur huge losses during the first & second quarter of 2020 due to disrupted supply chains and production schedules.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market based on application.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14694

Based on application, the vacation & leisure segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market analyzed in the research include Anacortes Yacht Charters, Boatsetter, Charles Charters, GetMyBoat, Metro Yacht Charters of New York, Northrop & Johnson, Ritzy Charters, Sailo, Seattle Yachts, Tranquilisea Yachting, and Yachtico Inc.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14694





Similar Reports We Have on Yacht Industry:

Yacht Charter Market by Yacht Type (Motor Yacht {Displacement, Semi Displacement, Planning, Catamaran, Trimaran} and Sailing Yacht {Sloop, Schooner, Catamaran, and Ketch}), and by Yacht Size (Large (Over50m), Medium (30-50M), Small (Up To 30M)) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2030.

Yacht Rental Market by Size (Large (> 50 meter) and Medium (30-50 meter)), Type (Sailing and Motor) and Consumer (Retail and Corporate): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Hydrogen-Powered Yacht Market by Technology (Coal Gasification and Steam Methane Reforming), by Application (Methanol Production, Ammonia Production and Petroleum Refining) and by System (Merchant and Captive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Superyacht Market by Length (<120 ft., 12-250 ft. and >250 ft), Price (<$25 m, $25 - $100 m and >$100 m), and Propulsion Type (Motor, Sail and Electric/solar): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Electric Boat Market by Type (Full Electric and Hybrid), Ship Type (Commercial and Defense), by End-Use (), by Operation (Manned, Remotely-Operated and Autonomous), by System (Energy Storage System, Power Conversion, Power Generation and Power Distribution System), by Range (<50km, 50-100km, 101-1,000km and >1,000km), and Power (<75kW, 75-150 kW, 151-745kW, 746-7,560 kW and >7560kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Recreational Boating Market by Power (Engine Powered, Man Powered and Sail Propelled), Product Type (Inboard Boats, Outboard Boats, Inflatable, Sail Boats and Personal Watercrafts), Activity Type (Watersports & Cruising and Fishing) and Size (Less Than 30 Ft, 30 to 59 Ft, 60 to 79 Ft, 80 to 99 Ft, More Than 100 Ft and Full Custom): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Solar Boat Market by Boat Type (Pure Electric Boat and Hybrid Electric Boat), Solar Panel (Mono Crystalline, Multi Crystalline and Amorphous Silicon) and Size (Small Size, Mid-size and Large Size): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com