Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Award for Best Integrated Logistics CSR by Capital Finance International

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded “Best Integrated Logistics CSR – Global 2021” as part of the Capital Finance International CSR Awards 2021.



Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer, commented:

“At Navigator, we are constantly looking at ways to increase the efficiency of our business, whilst being focused on doing the right thing for our people and our environment. As a result of this focus, this year, Navigator become the first in our industry to implement offsetting measures for its voyages, resulting in our first net-zero journey, and also achieved a gold rating from EcoVadis, a leading global sustainability ratings agency.

“We are delighted to have been recognised for our increasing CSR initiatives by Capital Finance International and look forward to implementing further measures to continue our positive record in this area.”

About Capital Finance International

Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. Reporting from frontlines of economic convergence, CFI.co realises that best practice is to be found throughout the world and the Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found in the hope to inspire others to further improve their own performance.

About Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. On August 4, 2021, Navigator announced that it merged the fleet and business activities of Ultragas ApS with its own, adding an additional 18 vessels to the fleet. The transaction unites two leading gas shipping companies. Navigator’s combined fleet now consists of 55 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Our latest CSR Report can be found in Annual Reports under the Company website

