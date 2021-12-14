The global LMS Market size to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2021 to USD 37.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1%

New York, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Learning Management System Market by Component, Delivery Mode, Deployment, User Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04031788/?utm_source=GNW

Advance LMS solutions enables learners to learn at their pace throughout a course. It increases course satisfaction and completion rates and people’s growth in the interaction between tutor and learner. Hence, education institutes and enterprise are increasingly adopting LMS solutions.

• By Component, the service segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



By Component, the service segment is expected to grow at the higher growth rate during the forecast period.The high growth of service segment can be attributed to the growing need for implementation and technical support.



The education and learning service providers render variety of education related services, categorized into consulting services, implementation services, and support services, these services provide learners with services for curriculum development and smooth installation, development, and maintenance of ongoing activities.

• By Services, the support services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The Support services segment is expected to hold the largest market size.Services in support services refers to the online and onsite support and maintenance to users so that they can use the deployed solution in a better way.



Support services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer issues, which in turn impacts customer satisfaction.

• By Delivery mode, Blended Learning segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Blended Learning segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Blended Learning is a style of learning in which employees learn via electronic media and face-to-face training.



It combines learning methods where learners are independently learning at their pace while also learning under an instructor.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 50%, Directors– 20%, Managers–30%

• By Region: North America – 45%, APAC – 30%, Europe – 15%, and RoW* – 10%

Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues over USD 1 billion; tier 2 companies have revenues ranging from USD 500 million to USD 1 billion; and tier 3 companies have revenues ranging from USD 100 million to USD 500 million

*RoW includes MEA and Latin America

Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis



