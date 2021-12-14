MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare Company based in Japan (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of November 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of November 2021.

The number of salons was 316 in November 2021, up from 291 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another salon brand in May 2021.

Total customers served increased to 65,569 in November 2021 from 63,993 in the year-ago period.

Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,466 in November 2021, up from JPY6,312 in November 2020. Such increase is mainly attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.

Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, increased to 81.9% in November 2021 from 80.7% in the year-ago period.

Our operation ratio was 47.7% in November 2021, which remained stable compared to in the year-ago period.

The total number of salons with data increased to 221 in November 2021, from 220 in November 2020. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.

Number of Salons (*1) Number of Salons with Data (*2) Total Customers Served (*3) Sales Per Customer (*4) Repeat Ratio (*5) Operation Ratio (*6) November-20 291 220 63,993 JPY 6,312 80.7 % 47.6 % December-20 290 221 64,649 JPY 6,486 82.6 % 48.2 % January-21 302 218 56,557 JPY 6,443 84.0 % 44.6 % February-21 302 218 56,370 JPY 6,443 83.0 % 47.6 % March-21 303 217 62,441 JPY6,352 81.9 % 47.0 % April -21 301 219 63,682 JPY 6,250 81.4 % 46.3 % May-21 313 212 66,604 JPY 6,370 80.6 % 48.7 % June-21 313 219 68,069 JPY 6,350 81.2 % 48.6 % July-21 314 220 70,912 JPY 6,498 81.0 % 48.1 % August-21 315 221 66,323 JPY 6,592 81.3 % 46.5 % September-21 316 221 65,130 JPY 6,428 82.0 % 46.7 % October-21 316 221 68,608 JPY 6,486 83.3 % 48.9 % November-21 316 221 65,569 JPY 6,466 81.9 % 47.7 %

(*1) Number of Salons: Includes our directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.

(*2) Number of Salons with Data: The number of salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*3) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available.

(*4) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*5) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*6) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

*Since July 2021, the salon operation business has been managed by Wing Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

<About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.>

MEDIROM operates 316 (as of November 30, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku®, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav®", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Bracelet" (formerly known as “MOTHER Tracker®”). MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.

URL ： https://medirom.co.jp/ en

