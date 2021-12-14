Global Stem Cell Therapy Market valued at $200 million is expected to witness a healthy growth of 17% – Disruptive Medical Therapy of the Future

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Favorable investment environment, rising clinical trials for stem cell based-therapies, increasing demand for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) as an alternative to embryonic stem cells (ESCs) and growing demand for cell & gene therapies are the key factors driving the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market.

Stem cells are the body's raw materials. They are unspecialized cells that have ability to renew themselves through mitotic cell division and differentiate into a diverse range of specialized cell types. They are critical for the development, growth, maintenance and repair of bones, muscles, blood, brain, nerves, skin and other organs.

Factors Igniting Interest in Stem Cells

To develop understanding of how diseases occur

Help in generating healthy cells to replace diseased cells

To test safety and effectiveness of new drugs



Transplantation of Blood Stem Cells - Most Established Stem Cell Treatment

Currently, there are only limited stem cell therapies that have been thoroughly established as safe and effective treatment. The most well-established and widely used stem cell treatment is the transplantation of blood stem cells to treat diseases and conditions of the blood and immune system, or to restore the blood system after treatments for specific cancers.

Other areas/indications where stem cell therapies are being used are:

For the treatment of knee cartilage defects in patients with Osteoarthritis (OA)

For the treatment of Crohn’s fistula

For regeneration of subcutaneous adipose tissue, among others



Future Outlook

Stem cell therapy could be the medical innovation of the century. It has emerged as a promising new approach in almost every medicine specialty. Despite an enormous amount of research being undertaken, there are still limited safe and effective treatments available to patients. This is partially because complex diseases which are currently incurable require complex treatments and a personalised approach.

However, the future growth prospects of stem cell therapy market look promising as there are several ongoing and completed clinical trials which are showcasing positive outcomes.

In clinical studies and treatment attempts, stem cell therapies have been tested with the following indications:

Macular Degeneration

Neurological Conditions

Diabetes

Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD)

Cirrhosis of the Liver, among others



Stem cell therapies are increasingly being seen as the transformative step in treating conditions with unmet needs. This coupled with growing investments and an increasing number of stem cell donors are expected to drive the growth of Stem Cell Therapy market.

