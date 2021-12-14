Fujifilm Launches New Device Aimed at Simplifying Endoscopic Lesion Extraction During the New York Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy 2021 Conference

Lexington, Mass., USA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic and endosurgical innovations, is launching TRACMOTION, the company's new device for endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) at the New York Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (NYSGE) Conference both #400, held December 16-17 at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel Times Square.

ESD is a viable alternative to piecemeal resection or invasive surgery, and is utilized for en bloc resection of large, potentially cancerous polyps or tumors in the gastrointestinal tract. Inserted through the instrument channel of an endoscope, TRACMOTION’s 360° rotatable jaws enable easy grasping and re-grasping of large lesions, which enhances a clinicians visualization, simplifies the lesion extraction process and offers the potential to reduce ESD procedure times.

“While ESD is frequently performed globally, these procedures are conducted at a significantly lower rate in U.S. hospitals and clinics, due to procedural degree of technical difficulty, device availability, training opportunities, lack of structured payer reimbursement and longer procedure times.” said Taisuke Fujita, Vice President, Endoscopy, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Fujifilm has a longstanding commitment to innovation, and we’re proud to bring TRACMOTION to market to support U.S. gastroenterologists while performing ESD procedures, which can be curative for early-stage esophageal, gastric and colon cancer.”

With TRACMOTION, an endoscopist uses simple single-hand movements to control the distal end of the product, independent of the endoscope’s movement. TRACMOTION can hold tissue during ESD without complicated locking mechanisms, demonstrating additional efficiencies when used during this advanced procedure.

"I have had early clinical experience with TRACMOTION, and it has shown a potential to positively impact my practice by decreasing the amount of time for my ESD procedures as well as helping to reduce the amount of lifting agent and the number of devices used during the procedure," said Alexander Schlachterman, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Advanced Endoscopy, Director, Third Space Endoscopy, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

TRACMOTION was designed to be used with Fujifilm’s newly-launched EI-740D/S, the first dual-channel endoscope cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in both upper and lower gastrointestinal applications. The endoscope features two instrument channels so clinicians can perform procedures that require a range of instruments and devices, including Fujifilm’s ClutchCutter and FlushKnife.

Fujifilm’s endoscopy solutions will be available for hands-on demonstration at NYSGE - the largest regional endoscopic society in the United States, with more than 300 attending members and over 200 fellows. NYSGE attendees can visit booth #400 to demo Fujifilm’s TRACMOTION, Dual-channel Endoscope, G-EYE Endoscope, and Endoscopic Ultrasound Platform(EUS).

