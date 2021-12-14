Centura Health names Executive Medical Director of Oncology and Enterprise Medical Director of Radiation Oncology & Integrated Cancer Care

ENGLEWOOD, CO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the region's health care leader, is pleased to announce the additions of Dennis Kraus, M.D., FACS, and Jeffrey Albert, MD, MPH, to our Oncology Service Line. Dr. Kraus has been named Executive Medical Director of Oncology. Dr. Albert has been named Enterprise Medical Director of Radiation Oncology & Integrated Cancer Care.



In his role, Dr. Kraus will be responsible for providing leadership in the design, development, administration and direction of the Oncology Service Line. He will partner closely with the operating group physician leaders, strategic planning professionals and hospital executives to place Centura Health as the leading choice for oncology services across Colorado and Western Kansas. Dr. Kraus will also work collaboratively with the clinical teams across Centura's connected ecosystem to ensure high quality, accessible care to our communities.



“I was attracted to the role of Executive Medical Director of Oncology at Centura due to the magnitude of the position,” Dr. Kraus explained. “Cancer represents one of the true existential threats to any individuals existence. Centura represents one of the leading health care providers in Colorado and Western Kansas. Although significant cancer care is already provided, there is the opportunity to wed the general health care of our patient population with their cancer care, which will ultimately lead to improvements in cancer care and quality of life.”



Prior to joining Centura Health, Dr. Kraus served as the Director of the Center for Head and Neck Oncology within the New York Head & Neck Institute and the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. He served as the Chair of the Lenox Hill Hospital Cancer Committee; was a member of the Cancer Oversight Committee for the Northwell Health System; and served as a professor of Otolaryngology at Northwell Health School of Medicine. He was a member of the Board of Governors for the American College of Surgeons and the Otolaryngology Advisory Council. He also served on the American Joint Commission of Cancer.



“As I look back on my three decades in surgical oncology I am humbled by the approximately 10,000 head and neck cancer operations I have performed. But more humbling is the 60 to 80 head and neck surgical oncology fellows I have helped train,” Dr. Kraus said. “Through this type of education I have been able to impact literally hundreds of thousands of patient outcomes through these extended efforts.”



Dr. Kraus earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York. He completed his residencies in the Departments of General Surgery and Otolaryngology and Communicative Disorders at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and his fellowship in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, New York.



As Enterprise Medical Director of Radiation Oncology & Integrated Cancer Care, Dr. Albert will work to build Centura's enterprise-wide cancer program from the ground up. As part of the team, he will build, develop and implement the cancer care service line. Dr. Albert will collaborate with peers, stakeholders and providers to create a destination program. Reporting to Dr. Kraus, he will also work closely with physician executives, entity leaders and experts in the oncology field.



“Centura is a mission-driven organization comprised of passionate people who take pride in serving their communities,” said Dr. Albert when asked what drew him to the position and Centura Health. “I am excited to work with this team to continue building an oncology program that provides the highest quality, compassionate, patient-centered, multidisciplinary cancer care to our patients in the Denver area, the state of Colorado and throughout our region.”



Prior to joining Centura Health, Dr. Albert served as the Physician Executive for the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center program in Northern Colorado. He also maintained an active clinical practice. Dr. Albert was selected as a 2017 honoree for the Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty program, recognizing emerging leaders in the region. He has served in a national role on the Clinical Affairs and Quality Council for the American Society for Radiation Oncology, as well as that organization’s Measures Subcommittee.



Dr. Albert completed his internship and residency in radiation oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. During his training, in addition to receiving numerous honors and awards, he completed his Masters in Public Health with a focus in health care management at The University of Texas School of Public Health. He graduated from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

