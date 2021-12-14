The cell and gene therapy bioassay services market is projected to be grow at an annualized growth rate of 30% by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

London, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.
Bioassays are critical in the process of regulatory approval of cell and gene therapies. However, each therapy possesses unique characteristics, which makes bioanalytical evaluation a tedious and complex task for the innovators, while ensuring the integrity and quality of such therapies. Owing to such challenges, several contract service providers providing bioanalytical services have emerged in this domain.
Key Market Insights
Close to 45 players offer bioassay services for cell and gene therapies
Over 75% of the bioassay service providers offer services for both cell as well as gene therapies. Among these, close to 90% have the capabilities to offer customized assays.
Players in this domain have established over 55 bioanalytical facilities across various parts of the globe
Close to 60% of bioanalytical facilities are located in North America, followed by Europe (35%). Of the total bioanalytical facilities located in Europe, close to 40% of facilities are located in UK and Belgium
In the past three years, various bioassay service providers have undertaken several strategic initiatives and participated in multiple global events
Majority (~30%) of these instances were related to the technology expansion, followed by webinars (~25%). Further, it is worth mentioning that, more than 60% of the events were reported in 2020 and 2021.
North America captures over 60% share of the current market
Within North America the highest share (~70%) is captured by clinical scale projects; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, it is expected that cell therapies will hold the major share (over 60%) in cell and gene therapy bioassay services market over the coming decade.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading services providers offering bioassay services related to cell and gene therapies?
- What is the relative competitiveness of different cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers?
- Which is the commonly offered bioanalytical service (immunoassay, potency assay, qualitative PCR, digital droplet PCR, flow cytometry, ELISA, immunochemistry and others) related to cell and gene therapy?
- What are the key trends within the cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers market?
- What kind of initiatives are being taken by stakeholders engaged in this domain?
- Which players are likely to partner with cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
- What are the anticipated future trends related to cell and gene therapy bioassay services market?
By 2030, the financial opportunity within the cell and gene therapy bioassay service market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Type of Therapy
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
Analysis by Scale of Operation
- Clinical Operation
- Preclinical Operation
- Drug Discovery Operation
Analysis by Therapeutic Area
- Oncological Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Rare / Genetic Disorders
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Metabolic Disorders
- Blood Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Ophthalmological Disorders
- Other Therapeutic Areas
Analysis by Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MENA
The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a tabulated overview of company, product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.
- AnaBioTec
- CCRM
- Intertek Pharmaceutical Services
- Lonza
- Nexelis
- Pacific BioLabs
- PortonBio
- PPD Laboratories
- WuXi Advanced Therapies
