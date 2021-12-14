The cell and gene therapy bioassay services market is projected to be grow at an annualized growth rate of 30% by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

London, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market , 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Bioassays are critical in the process of regulatory approval of cell and gene therapies. However, each therapy possesses unique characteristics, which makes bioanalytical evaluation a tedious and complex task for the innovators, while ensuring the integrity and quality of such therapies. Owing to such challenges, several contract service providers providing bioanalytical services have emerged in this domain.

To order this 305+ page report, which features 215+ figures and 250+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-and-gene-therapy-bioassay-services-market.html

Key Market Insights

Close to 45 players offer bioassay services for cell and gene therapies

Over 75% of the bioassay service providers offer services for both cell as well as gene therapies. Among these, close to 90% have the capabilities to offer customized assays.

Players in this domain have established over 55 bioanalytical facilities across various parts of the globe

Close to 60% of bioanalytical facilities are located in North America, followed by Europe (35%). Of the total bioanalytical facilities located in Europe, close to 40% of facilities are located in UK and Belgium

In the past three years, various bioassay service providers have undertaken several strategic initiatives and participated in multiple global events

Majority (~30%) of these instances were related to the technology expansion, followed by webinars (~25%). Further, it is worth mentioning that, more than 60% of the events were reported in 2020 and 2021.

North America captures over 60% share of the current market

Within North America the highest share (~70%) is captured by clinical scale projects; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, it is expected that cell therapies will hold the major share (over 60%) in cell and gene therapy bioassay services market over the coming decade.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-and-gene-therapy-bioassay-services-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading services providers offering bioassay services related to cell and gene therapies?

What is the relative competitiveness of different cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers?

Which is the commonly offered bioanalytical service (immunoassay, potency assay, qualitative PCR, digital droplet PCR, flow cytometry, ELISA, immunochemistry and others) related to cell and gene therapy?

What are the key trends within the cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers market?

What kind of initiatives are being taken by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Which players are likely to partner with cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to cell and gene therapy bioassay services market?

By 2030, the financial opportunity within the cell and gene therapy bioassay service market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Therapy

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Analysis by Scale of Operation

Clinical Operation

Preclinical Operation

Drug Discovery Operation

Analysis by Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Rare / Genetic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Blood Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Ophthalmological Disorders

Other Therapeutic Areas

Analysis by Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MENA

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a tabulated overview of company, product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

AnaBioTec

CCRM

Intertek Pharmaceutical Services

Lonza

Nexelis

Pacific BioLabs

PortonBio

PPD Laboratories

WuXi Advanced Therapies



For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-and-gene-therapy-bioassay-services-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: