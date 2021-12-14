Panther Labs Report Reveals 80% of Security Engineers Are Experiencing Burnout

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs , provider of a cloud-scale security analytics platform trusted by many of the world's leading brands, today released the findings from its Life as a Security Engineer report.

Panther surveyed over 300 security engineers to better understand why they chose their profession, what they do on a daily basis, what challenges they face, and a host of other aspects of their work lives.

"Given that I started my career as a security engineer, I wanted to shed more light on what it is like to be a security engineer and the importance of this role," said Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther Labs. "From their vantage point, they are often best positioned to evaluate security monitoring solutions and recommend security operations improvements to management. Our goal with this research report is to offer insights into one of the more technical roles within security teams."

Key findings:

80% of engineers feel some level of burnout. Employee burnout should always be a concern for company leadership, and this finding is even more crucial to address given the pivotal role security engineers face in protecting their organizations.

Employee burnout should always be a concern for company leadership, and this finding is even more crucial to address given the pivotal role security engineers face in protecting their organizations. 67% of security engineers are on their way out. Many claim they plan to leave their current employer within the next 12 months.

Many claim they plan to leave their current employer within the next 12 months. 30% cited unhappiness with their pay. Those who plan to leave their current employer will do so because they feel underpaid.

Those who plan to leave their current employer will do so because they feel underpaid. Satisfaction around tools is low. The complexity and scale of data that security engineers need to analyze have exploded in recent years, putting a strain on the tools they use and security engineers themselves.

The complexity and scale of data that security engineers need to analyze have exploded in recent years, putting a strain on the tools they use and security engineers themselves. Broad focus areas. Engineers are often familiar with a broad spectrum of security principles, best practices, and tools across several different areas of the discipline.

Engineers are often familiar with a broad spectrum of security principles, best practices, and tools across several different areas of the discipline. Scripting, writing software, and cloud computing are of highest importance. Respondents ranked these three skills the most important in their role.

To download a full report with an analysis of the key findings, please visit https://runpanther.io/reports/life-as-a-security-engineer/.

