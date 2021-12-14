Mojio and Audi of America Collaborate to Keep Customers Connected

San Jose, California, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio®, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS provider, has announced its collaboration with Audi of America, Inc., to provide a dealer-installed connected vehicle solution for Audi customers. The solution was developed by Mojio alongside Audi to provide later-model customers with continued access to connected services at a time when telecommunication companies are transitioning away from 3G network technologies.

Called Motion for Audi connect, the new connected service will help Audi customers continue to use many of the telematics-based services (similar to Audi connect CARE) that they’ve come to depend on, such as automatic crash notification and SOS emergency calls, on-demand roadside assistance and stolen vehicle locator.

Motion for Audi connect customers will also receive access to a growing range of helpful app-based features, including live vehicle trip tracking; vehicle timeline with trip history, driving statistics and RoadScore; nearby fuel station finder with real-time pricing; vehicle diagnostics and safety recall information; Mojio’s AI-powered predictive maintenance alerts for battery failure and air filter replacement; Audi dealer locator with tap to call; and customizable notifications for a range of vehicle health, status and security alerts.

“Audi is doing the right thing by proactively addressing the 3G network sunset, ensuring that customers can continue to benefit from connected vehicle services,” said Mojio CEO Kenny Hawk. “We’re honored to be trusted by one of the world’s leading premium automotive brands to provide an end-to-end connected mobility solution and we look forward to furthering our engagement with Audi.”

This collaboration with Audi marks a key milestone for Mojio, having grown from connected car startup to Tier-1 automotive supplier for a growing range of connected mobility products and services.

“Audi is excited to work with Mojio to keep our customers and their vehicles connected,” said Anupam Malhotra, senior director of Connected Services, Audi of America. “Mojio’s ability to deliver a connected vehicle solution, combined with their proven track record at providing highly rated user experiences, made the choice easy. We’re eager to start offering Motion for Audi connect to Audi customers in the coming weeks.”

The Motion for Audi connect solution was designed and developed by Mojio, leveraging integrated technologies and services from Bosch and T-Mobile—both of whom collaborate strategically with Mojio.

The integrated solution combines a crash detection algorithm and eCall emergency services from Bosch with Mojio’s cloud platform and mobile apps, providing a connected experience that senses collisions, assesses severity, and then triggers the appropriate emergency response on behalf of the Audi customer.

The OBD-II telematics device takes advantage of T-Mobile’s high-speed 4G LTE connectivity and includes support for the Extended Range 600MHz signal covering 99% of people across the United States. The LTE connectivity and cellular data services for Motion for Audi connect are provided by T-Mobile for Business.

Cellular services provided by AT&T will sunset starting January 2022. Audi customers can reach out to the Audi connect customer support team at 1-877-505-2834 to check if their vehicles are affected, or to ask additional questions. To learn more about Motion for Audi connect, please visit www.motionforaudiconnect.com.

