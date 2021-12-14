VizyPay Welcomes Four New Additions to its Senior Leadership Team

WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ VizyPay , an award-winning provider of simple and transparent payment technology solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announces four new senior additions to the company: Chief Strategy Officer Outhay Lovan, Director of Banking Partnerships Mary Bakkie, Director of Client Success Trinh Le-Coulter, and Director of Strategic Partnerships Jesse James. They will streamline and integrate VizyPay’s processes to efficiently identify new leads and offer the company’s best-in-class services to a greater number of small business owners.

A self-described “HR geek,” Outhay Lovan’s experience in human resource management and employee relations consultation spans over 15 years with a variety of high-level roles, including Vice President of HR Operations for Avail Processional Services and Assistant Vice President of Employee Engagement/Client Operations for Businessolver. As Chief Strategy Officer, Lovan will dive deep into organizational design focusing on business units at VizyPay to streamline operations, processes and people strategy for optimized growth and development.

“From my experience, it’s vital for organizations to have a philosophy behind what they do and a welcoming workplace culture that engages its workforce. VizyPay fits the bill and more – they believe in the value of treating their employees like family. As someone whose family is everything to me, I knew I wanted to be a part of this company and its impactful mission,” said Lovan.

Mary Bakkie comes to VizyPay with a robust financial services background, having held managerial and business development positions at nationwide credit union network CO-OP Financial Services for over seven years. In her new role as Director of Banking Partnerships, she will cultivate beneficial collaborations between VizyPay and banks, credit unions and similar financial institutions.

“The partnerships will involve the banks and credit unions referring VizyPay to their small business clients. That way we can better implement certain discounts that will benefit all parties involved. We’re piloting the initiative in Iowa with hopes of quickly expanding nationwide,” said Bakkie. “I’m excited to be the one leading the development of these partnerships. Joining VizyPay was a leap of faith for me, but seeing all the unique, truly dedicated ways VizyPay strives to help small businesses proves to me that I made the right decision.”

Trinh Le-Coulter has spent the last 10 years of her career in client-facing roles at business-to-business companies. Her previous positions include Vice President of People Power at LenderClose and Director of Shared Services at Businessolver. Le-Coulter discovered VizyPay through Look Local First , an initiative created by the company to support and advocate for small business owners across the nation. Look Local First was a source of support and encouragement for Le-Coulter as she founded her entrepreneurial venture. As Director of Client Success, Le-Coulter will utilize her first-hand experience of the challenges entrepreneurs face and apply her knowledge to help small businesses thrive through the scaling and modernizing of their operations.

“The support Look Local First provided was so vital to me as a small business owner pursuing a personal passion,” said Le-Coulter. “I’d been following Austin, VizyPay’s CEO and Co-Founder, and cheering on the company for quite some time. Finally, I decided I wanted to cheer the company on from the inside, too. I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to help uplift entrepreneurs in my community just as they did for me.”

As Director of Strategic Partnerships, Jesse James will pursue partnerships outside of banks and credit unions – namely software, marketing and law firms – to provide streamlined, added-value services to small businesses. Additionally, James will utilize his background in business analysis to improve efficiencies in current processes, products, and services and will devote special focus to building out VizyPay’s in-house sales team. Prior to VizyPay, James was Chief Revenue Officer at FiQore, Director of Recruitment Services at DHI Group, Inc. and Senior Functional Analyst at General Dynamics Information Technology.

“I’ve worked in different corporations over the past 15 years and I’ve never experienced a company culture like VizyPay’s. I genuinely look forward to coming to work each and every day,” said James. “As a previous owner of two small businesses, I’ve experienced the highs and lows of entrepreneurship myself. I truly believe in what VizyPay is doing to help small businesses thrive and grow to the next level.”

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.

