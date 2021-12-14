Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Blockchain in Drug Discovery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 52.1% from 2021 to 2026. With increasing need for data security, privacy, and interoperability of data, increasing number of counterfeit drug companies, rising issues related to healthcare data theft, and rising trend of patient centric healthcare services, the market for blockchain technology for drug discovery is ought to be growing exponentially.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Blockchain in Drug Discovery Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the private platform is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.

The vaccine distribution segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the application segmentation

Based on the organization size outlook, the small and medium sized pharmaceutical companies is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the Blockchain in Drug Discovery market from 2021 to 2026

IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Gem, Chronicled, iSolve, Hashed Health, Patientory, SimplyVital Health, FarmaTrust, Blockpharma, Medicalchain, Innoplexus, ClinTex, Embleema, Doc.AI, Triall, Alten Calsoft Labs, FarmaTrust, and Tech Mahindra among others are the key players in the blockchain in drug discovery market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/blockchain-in-drug-discovery-market-3621





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Public

Private

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Drug Supply Chain Management

Drug Data Management

Finance & Billing Management

Vaccine Distribution

Clinical Trial Management

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Small and Medium Sized Pharmaceutical Companies

Large Sized Pharmaceutical Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Website: Global Market Estimates

