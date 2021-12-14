Global Blockchain in Drug Discovery Market-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Blockchain in Drug Discovery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 52.1% from 2021 to 2026. With increasing need for data security, privacy, and interoperability of data, increasing number of counterfeit drug companies, rising issues related to healthcare data theft, and rising trend of patient centric healthcare services, the market for blockchain technology for drug discovery is ought to be growing exponentially.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the private platform is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.
- The vaccine distribution segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the application segmentation
- Based on the organization size outlook, the small and medium sized pharmaceutical companies is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the Blockchain in Drug Discovery market from 2021 to 2026
- IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Gem, Chronicled, iSolve, Hashed Health, Patientory, SimplyVital Health, FarmaTrust, Blockpharma, Medicalchain, Innoplexus, ClinTex, Embleema, Doc.AI, Triall, Alten Calsoft Labs, FarmaTrust, and Tech Mahindra among others are the key players in the blockchain in drug discovery market.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Public
- Private
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Drug Supply Chain Management
- Drug Data Management
- Finance & Billing Management
- Vaccine Distribution
- Clinical Trial Management
- Others
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Small and Medium Sized Pharmaceutical Companies
- Large Sized Pharmaceutical Companies
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
