Black Rifle Coffee Company Celebrates Opening of New Franchise Location in Midland, TX

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rifle Coffee Company, a veteran-founded and operated coffee company and a leader in supporting the service community, has announced the opening of its newest franchise coffee shop and 5th Texas location at 3500 North Big Spring St. in Midland, Texas.

The Midland Outpost will offer a wide selection of premium coffees, specialty beverages, and tasty treats. Open Sunday - Thursday from 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m., coffee lovers can stop in to fuel up and grab Black Rifle Coffee Company gear just in time for the gifting season.

BRCC Midland is making it easier for customers to spread the cheer during the holidays with seasonal drinks and deals. For a limited time, stop in to enjoy a decadent Peppermint Mocha Latte or Gingerbread Latte, and get a free bag of coffee when you buy three bags of coffee or three pieces of BRCC merchandise (t-shirts, hats, and mugs).

Check out BRCC Midland online to learn more.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-founded coffee company and a leader in hiring veterans and giving back to the service community. Launched in 2014 by former Green Beret and CIA contractor Evan Hafer, BRCC has been embraced by coffee lovers for its bold roasts and creative content. In its seven years of operation, BRCC has inspired, entertained, and informed generations of active duty service members, military veterans, first responders, and the men and women who support them. BRCC sells premium-roast coffee and coffee accessories and BRCC-branded apparel online, at its company-owned and franchise coffee outposts, and in select retail stores across the U.S. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com , follow along on social media, or subscribe to the Coffee or Die blog at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup .

