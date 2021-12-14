Britehorn Partners Advises Action Title Research on Acquisition by Strattam Capital

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Action Title Research, has been acquired by Strattam Capital - a leading private equity firm based in Austin, Texas, that invests in independent technology companies across North America.

Founded in 2003 by Chris Blum and Scott O'Neill, Action Title Research deploys a proven, technology-driven process to title research and public records analysis. Its clients include independent agencies, law firms and underwriters, and its proprietary solution results in the accurate and fast delivery of actionable data which is tailored to meet the needs of each customer. Action Title Research is uniquely positioned for explosive growth at the intersection of technology and the legacy title insurance industry.

"We are excited about this new partnership with Strattam and the resources we will have at our disposal to accelerate our company's growth and develop new and better solutions for our clients," said CEO Chris Blum. "I'm not sure we would have ever gotten here without the help of the Britehorn Partners team, led by Bobbi Babitz Armstrong and Andrew Hurry. Their process-driven approach to the transaction resulted in us finding the perfect acquisition partner and getting the deal closed in an efficient and timely fashion. Just as important, however, was Britehorn's in-house technology expertise which helped best position ATR's software solution to prospective buyers."

"Action Title Research will help transform the industry, we believe, and we are delighted to have helped Chris and Scott partner with Strattam to help them execute on a large scale," said Britehorn Co-Founder and Partner Bobbi Babitz Armstrong. "All credit should go to Bob Morse and his exceptional team at Strattam - what a pleasure they were to work with and although these deals are never easy, professionalism and true alignment of values and objectives goes a long way," added Britehorn Partner Andrew Hurry.

This deal represents another successful closing for Britehorn Partners in the title industry, following its recent transactions as exclusive investment banker to clients Tryon Title, World Wide Land Transfer, Meridian Title, and US Title, while also returning to the firm's technology roots. If you would like more information about Britehorn Partners or this transaction, please contact:

Bobbi Babitz Armstrong: bobbi@britehorn.com

About Britehorn

