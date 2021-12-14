INCENTRE London: Energy Healing Techniques Handed Down Through Time Are Changing Lives Across the UK

London, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy consumes us in so many different ways. Whether physical, emotional, mental, or spiritual, without understanding how to use it to our benefit, it can consume us.

However, one husband and wife team in London, UK, have dedicated their lives to exploring energy healing modalities passed down through time, alongside many new phenomenon’s, to help heal those who seek adjustment and positive change.

INCENTRE London is a team of people who have discovered and mastered methods of healing and empowerment, sharing with those who feel called to walk that path.

Below, we share their story, and examine the impact that their energy healing sessions are having on lives across the UK and beyond:

Founders Kodo and Tanmaya moved from the corporate world to share the tools and techniques to live a life full of joy and peace

Kodo and Tanmaya went on a journey of enlightenment together, seeing them ditch the corporate world and instead, travel across the globe. Their journey took them to places such as India, China, Egypt, Peru, and Japan, where they trained with different masters in healing modalities from the ancient to the modern world.

Today, as founders of INCENTRE London, they and their vastly experienced team are considered the masters, providing energy healing sessions for those who seek out change.

Mastering the energy healing techniques of new and old

The many classes and healings offered by INCENTRE London stem from the King Solomon lineage. Well-recognised for wisdom that says joy and peace come when feelings, thoughts and actions are aligned, they had the honour of training in this lineage through the Modern Mystery School, becoming masters in these techniques and fulfilled by their learnings.

They now share the healings and classes that made such an incredible difference to their lives.

Changing lives across the UK and beyond with energy healing

People’s lives are being transformed thanks to INCENTRE London and their knowledge sharing. Targeting physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual healing, their aim is to balance and provide clear energy, to construct a sense of inner peace and lasting harmony.

The sessions on offer cover many varying formats but can work for anybody and everybody. Whether it’s the rebirth of the emotional body, soul retrieval, aura repair, chakra balancing, crystal healing or any one of their energy healing techniques, those who work with INCENTRE and truly embrace their learnings are making tremendous and positive changes to their life.

One such example is crystal healing, an ancient technique that places crystals on the body and activates them with sacred chants. A relaxing, gentle healing, many people who experience this session feel that it can help with physical, emotion and mind-related issues.

All the healing modalities are handed down orally from a 3500-year-old lineage – the lineage of King Solomon. It has withstood the test of time and is a very safe way to learn how to work with energy. Those who choose to undergo this process will gain access not only to the knowledge and skills necessary for navigating life’s challenges, but also a deeper understanding of themselves.

Those who take energy healing sessions reach a place of contentment

INCENTRE London believe it’s possible for everyone to live a truly amazing life, and that it stems from a journey of ‘remembering’ and ‘uncovering’ who it was we were destined to be.

Their aim is to help facilitate the change you want to see in your life, realigning your thought process, seeking a greater sense of emotional and mental stability, unblocking channels of awareness in the body and intensifying your physical and spiritual senses.

INCENTRE London believe that over time, our disconnected world makes us lose sight of who we really are, and whilst reaching contentment is a journey, it’s one that is worth taking.

INCENTRE London are a team of ritual masters, healers, guides, meditation leaders and life activations practitioners who have dedicated their lives to mastering their skills and sharing their techniques. They provide activations, healings, clearings and more to help you to discover your inner self and bring peace and joy to your life. Learn more via the website: https://www.incentrelondon.com/

